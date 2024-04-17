Samantha is looking so HOT in white skirt suit that it should have come with a fair warning

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been making waves not just with her acting but also for her impeccable sense of style. The seasoned actress loves power dressing, and she has proved this many times. The diva often shares pictures of herself in pantsuits making a powerful statement.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has gradually earned the status of an "it girl." With her perfect body and one after another flawless outfits, she is leaving many actresses behind in the fashion game. This time, Samantha shared pictures in a skirt suit, and as soon as we saw it, our screens lit up since she looked incredibly sizzling.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s all white look

Recently, Samantha took to social media to share stunning pictures of herself donning a white skirt suit from the renowned fashion house Gucci, perfectly capturing Samantha’s love for power suits, and boy, did she turn heads! Her ensemble featured a pristine white blazer adorned with a textured fabric and structured shoulders. Her full-sleeved blazer boasted straight point stiff collars.

Samantha didn't stop there. She paired her blazer with a mini skirt that mirrored the blazer style, creating a cohesive and chic outfit, and completing the ensemble with finesse and grace. The skirt suit accentuated her slender frame and she also flaunted her toned legs with the right amount of confidence.

Samantha’s glam and Jewelry

Samantha turned to Bulgari for jewelry picks. The Oh! Baby actress looked glamorous, especially with her diamond hoop earrings that added a touch of sparkle to her face. But she didn’t stop there. The diva also adorned her wrist with a Serpenti watch completing her jewelery picks with stunning diamond rings.

Her make-up game was on point, with a subtle pink lip tint on her lips, a swipe of kohl to accentuate her eyes, beautifully feathered brows, and blushed cheeks. Her wavy hair added to the overall elegance of her look, making her stand out even more.

Samantha’s throwback look from Gucci

A few days ago, the Kushi shared another stunning look in a black pantsuit from Gucci, and the actress gave it quite a bold twist. She wore a black blazer but skipped the shirt underneath. She paired the blazer with black pants and looked incredibly hot.

The actress opted for dewy glam make-up and grunge hairstyle. Samantha's jewelry picks were from Bulgari, and we can say that no one can nail power fashion like her. With each new outfit, the actress continues to redefine what it means to be a modern style icon.

