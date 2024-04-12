Shilpa Shetty's white dress and heels paired with beige Dior bag is an apt choice on a hot Summer day

As summer has arrived, it's time to break out light and breezy outfits, and nothing can be more stylish or fresh than white. Recently, Shilpa Shetty was spotted in the city in a stunning white outfit that perfectly suited the warmth of the season.

Shilpa Shetty's journey in films has been as remarkable as her journey in fashion. She has always been a style icon and continues to evolve with new trends while staying true to her signature aesthetics. Her latest dress is a testament to this. If you need some tips for summer styling, take inspiration from Shilpa's latest look.

Shilpa Shetty’s all-white look

Shilpa perfectly captured the essence of summer in her white dress. the Hungama 2 actress' choice of attire was nothing short of breathtaking. Her dress featured an elegant drape on the front and had a neat collar, billowy sleeves and a panel cascading across the waist, adding an element of understated glamour to the ensemble. The breezy and flowing silhouette of the dress not only looked chic but also ensured that she stayed cool while out and about in the city.

White dresses are incredibly versatile for summer and can be styled in numerous ways for different occasions. They can be dressed up with accessories and heels for formal events or dressed down with sandals and a sun hat for a casual day out.

Shilpa’s glam and accessories

White dresses are also very easy to pair with other accessories and colors. The Sukhee actress styled her dress with white strappy sandals adding a touch of cohesion to her ensemble and opted for a beige Dior bag which provided contrast and blended with the summery vibe of the outfit. Adding a hint of sparkle, Shilpa adorned a diamond pendant necklace and earrings to maintain the overall elegance of the look.

