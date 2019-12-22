Haircare Tips: Here are the benefits and side-effects of hair serum

Hair serum is a necessity to manage our frizzy and unruly hair every day. So, it's better to do some research on it for the sake of good hair.

We know the feeling of fighting with frizzy hair every day. It's really painful and time-consuming to bring your hair back to the normal form from that frizzy monster. Regular exposure of hair to the dirt and dust, pollution, and sun rays damage the hair from the core of it, which leads to numerous problems in hair strands and roots. Some of the problems are frizziness, dryness, dullness, dandruff, hair fall, oily scalp and others. Among them, frizziness is the most disturbing one which we need to deal with almost every day. Hence, to save us from this pain, there is the hair serum. We women cannot deny the dependency upon hair serum for our frizzy hair. The serum helps us in several hairy businesses, like getting rid of frizz, making the hair shining, doing different styles etc. Apart from that hair serum is also helpful to protect the hair from getting frizzy further. So, this little guide will you to know your hair serum better.

What is hair serum?

Hair serum is a kind of hair potion than only works on the hair strands and not on the scalp. It works like a shield on our hair to protect it from the harshness of the environment. It instantly makes the hair detangled and shiny. It acts as a quick-fix and an alternative version of hair conditioner.

Difference between hair serum and hair oil

Hair oil can go deep down the hair roots making them strong. Hair serum only works on the surface of hair strands to protect them.

Hair oil contains fatty acids. Hair serum is a silicon-based product.

Hair oils are sometimes heavy. Hair serum is always light-weight.

Benefits of hair serum

Provides protection

Cures from damage

Detangles hair

Adds shine to the hair

Reduces hair fall

No feeling of stickiness

Method of using a hair serum

Use a mild shampoo and conditioner to wash your hair off.

Towel-dry your hair until you make it slightly damp.

Take the hair serum on your palm and rub it to apply on the hair

Apply the serum from the ear level to the end of the hair.

Comb through the hair to get tangle-free all day long.

Do's and don'ts of hair serum

Choose the right serum according to your hair type.

Don't over-apply it; take a pea-sized amount.

Warm it up on your palms before applying it.

Hair serum works best on slightly damp hair; keep that in mind.

Never massage the serum on the hair scalp.

Credits :pinkvilla

Read More