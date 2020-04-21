From Weight Loss To Diabetes: 6 Healthy reasons why should incorporate pears in your diet

Pears are healthy fruit rich in nutrients and known for its delicious juicy taste. It offers various health benefits and protects your body from internal damage. Read on to know more about the health benefits of eating pears.

Do you like pears? They are delicious juicy bell-shaped fruit. You can eat them crisp or soft. But their taste is not the only good thing about them. They are loaded with tremendous benefits that are great for your health. The nutritious-dense fruit is rich in fibre and Vitamin C. Pears are also a great source of antioxidants, flavonoids and potassium, all of which promote a healthy body.

The heart-healthy fruit is as worthy as eating an apple. This ancient fruit is native to Asia and Europe. In India, they primarily grow in Himachal Pradesh and Punjab but are also imported from the US, South Africa and China. Did you know that there are more than 3000 varieties of pears grown around the world? Pears are a great option to include in your diet. After all, eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is the foundations of a healthy lifestyle. But what makes pears so healthy? Let’s take a look.

Here are 6 health benefits of eating pears you should know.

Lowers the risk of diabetes

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases affecting millions worldwide. Eating pears regularly can help reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes. The fibre present in the fruit gives your body more time to break down and absorb carbs, which helps regulate blood sugar levels. This helps control and prevent the onset of diabetes.

Helps with inflammation

Inflammation is the natural process that helps the body heal but sometimes it becomes harmful to health. It may increase your chances of developing heart disease and type-2 diabetes.

Eating pears can help with that. They are a rich source of flavonoids, a type of antioxidant which helps alleviate inflammation and protect you against certain diseases.

Promotes gut health

Maintaining gut health is vital for your physical and mental health. It also helps boost immunity. An unhealthy gut leads to stomach disturbances which lead to gas, bloating and constipation. You can balance your gut will eliminate the waste and make the processing of food easier.

Loaded with soluble and insoluble fibre, pears promote bowel regularity and overall digestive health. It feeds the healthy bacteria in your gut which helps improve immunity and promote healthy ageing. To get the most of the fibre in the fruit, you must eat it unpeeled.

Heart-healthy

According to the World Health Organization, around 17.9 million people die each year from cardiovascular diseases. Taking good care of your heart is critical and you should incorporate a healthy lifestyle and eating habits in your life. Pears is one of those fruits that can boost your heart health and lower the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases.

Pears contains antioxidants which may help maintain healthy blood pressure and good cholesterol levels which in turn will be beneficial for your heart health. Eating pears on a regular basis may reduce the risk of a stroke.

May aid weight loss

Obesity is a big concern worldwide because it is linked with poor mental health and reduced quality of life. It leads to diabetes, heart diseases, strokes and some type of cancer. It is important to curb the problem before it takes over your health.

Eating pears regularly may help you lose weight. They are low in calories, high in water and loaded with fibre which will help you keep full longer. In turn, you will eat less and it will promote weight loss.

Fights free radicals

Free radicals are unstable molecules that can damage the cells in your body. They develop when the body converts foods to energy and even contribute to the growth of cancer cells.

The high levels present in antioxidants, Vitamins C and K, and copper can help counter the effects of free radicals.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×