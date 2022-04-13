Aquarius to Scorpio: 4 Zodiac signs who are mean and uncaring after an argument with bae

An important step in most relationships is learning how to resolve a spat amicably without hurting the other person. But some zodiac signs tend to take things a little too far when it comes to a fight. They cannot emotionally disconnect from the argument with their lover. Hence, you will find that they tend to be mean and uncaring towards you immediately after an argument. Let's take a look at who these star signs are-

Aquarius

When it comes to fight with their partner, Aquarius believe in giving their spouse lots of space. While this is usually a good strategy, they should quickly jump to their partner’s aid should their lover need them. However, they sadly have an uncaring attitude because they wish to be distant until they are on the same page about the spat.

Pisces

Pisces are highly emotive and sensitive creatures. They wish to be coddled by their partners as they feel extremely hurt after a fight. They fail to see that their partners may be hurt too, while expecting to be pampered. If their lover doesn’t set aside his own feelings to pamper Pisces, the Piscean can act out by being rude and seemingly uncaring.

Scorpio

When Scorpio gets into an argument, their suspicious and possessive nature is hard to satisfy mainly due to the fact that they have little to no trust in their partner. So, they tend to speak harsh words that can deeply hurt their lovers. They also tend to be uncaring toward you until the matter is resolved.

Virgo

Virgo has quite a bit of an ego, so they tend to be cold as ice after a war of words with their partner. They detest the feeling of losing an argument, but when it comes to love there can be no winner. Virgos do understand this, but their sense of self-worth has them acting distant and uncaring for a while so that they don’t feel as though they have to bow down to their lover.

Disclaimer: While these attributes are generic, these are primarily focused on your zodiacal qualities; all the above traits may not necessarily hold true for you.

