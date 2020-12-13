THESE 5 zodiac signs are people pleasers and can never say no to anyone

Often described as diplomatic and fake, these are some zodiac signs who tend to go out of their way to please people and to be in everybody’s good books.

People-pleasers want everybody to love and adore them. They want to be in everybody’s good books. They tend to often avoid speaking what’s on their mind and saying no because they do not want to hurt anybody and want everybody to like them. This habit can lead to them feeling exhausted and neglecting themselves.

Being a people-pleaser can lead to you spending most of your time appreciating others and forgetting about your needs. They are often called ‘fake’ as they change themselves according to the person they are with. Check out these zodiac signs who are the biggest people pleasers and who want to be everybody’s favourite.

Taurus

Taureans don’t please people for their own gain. Instead, they just do not want to hurt anyone and are considerate. They genuinely want to help people and fulfil their needs.

Leo

They tend to keep others’ needs before themselves. In pleasing people, they often forget about themselves and end up neglecting their likes and interests.

Virgo

Being a perfectionist, Virgos want everything to be just right. If this means them going out of their way to help someone and set things straight, so be it.

Libra

Librans avoid conflicts. They do not want to tell someone that they don’t like them and will be at their best behaviour with everybody just to avoid the negativity.

Pisces

They just cannot say no. They will rather shift their plans and sidetrack their emotions than refusing someone to do their work.

