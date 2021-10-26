These zodiac signs love the idea of speed dating

Most of us crave to find true love and romance. We are waiting to meet the love of my life and our happily ever after! But there are some people who are a bit more realistic than this. They’re not waiting for a knight in shining armour and simply want to explore their options and play the field. Such people enjoy what is known as speed dating.

They are not the ones to quickly dismiss speed dating off and are ready to meet people and go on dates. According to astrology, there are 3 such zodiac signs who have no qualms in admitting their love for speedy dating. Have a look at these signs below.

Gemini

It is no secret that Geminis are social butterflies! They love the idea of speed dating because it gives them a chance to meet people and to put their best foot forward. It also lets them interact with people and make new friends.

Virgo

Virgos are realists. They are practical people who don’t believe in fantasies and unrealistic dreams. To them, speed dating seems like a good enough option to meet new people and form new connections.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians love the concept of speed dating. This is because they love meeting new people and putting themselves out there and think that speed dating is the best way to do this.

