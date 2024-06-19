7 Weirdly Wild Moments In NHL History



The National Hockey League (NHL) is a tapestry of spectacular successes, heartbreaking defeats, and game-changing events that have permanently altered the sport's trajectory. From epic goals to famous comebacks, these events have left an unforgettable stamp on hockey history. Today, we'll look at some of the craziest and most significant NHL moments that nobody should forget.

Here are the 7 best wild moments in NHL history

7. Nikita Kucherov's lackluster performance at NHL All-Star

During the 2024 Honda (U.S.)/Rogers (Canada) NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena, Nikita Kucherov accepted his position as the villain for Team Hughes. The Tampa Bay Lightning forward appeared to relish on the boos from the sellout crowd of 18,819, scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 6-5 shootout defeat to Team Matthews in the semifinals. Kucherov departed Toronto with happy memories, despite the loss and the boos.

6. Toronto Maple Leafs win an impossible game

Mitch Marner scored twice and assisted once in a frantic 59-second span midway through the third period, as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 8-6 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Toronto forward scored at 11:01 and then assisted on Tyson Barrie's game-tying goal at 11:54. A Carolina timeout did not derail the momentum, as Marner scored six seconds later to the delight of the 19,176 in attendance for the Christmas season matinee. Pierre Engvall clinched the win with an empty-net goal. Marner, who had three assists, led the game with five points.

Toronto scored three goals before the game was six minutes old, but the Hurricanes answered by scoring five straight goals to lead 5-3 after 40 minutes. But Toronto with a comeback scored 4 straight goals to get a win.

5. Bob Baun scores with broken leg

After leaving the game with a broken leg, Leafs defender Bobby Baun returns to score an overtime winner in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Hockey Night in Canada aired on April 23, 1964. From 1956 to 1973, the five-foot-nine, 175-pounder scored 37 goals, 224 points, and racked up 1,489 penalty minutes in 964 regular season games.

He has three goals, 12 assists, and 171 penalty minutes in 96 postseason games. Baun won Stanley Cups with the Leafs in 1962, '63, 1964, and 1967. However, it was in the 1964 final versus Detroit that he achieved legendary status.

4. Patrik Stefan misses an empty net

The Edmonton Oilers scored one of the oddest goals in franchise history against the Dallas Stars. With the Stars leading 5-4 late in the third period, Dallas winger Patrik Stefan knocked the puck away from Oilers defenseman Marc-Andre Bergeron and skated in for what looked to be the easiest goal of all time, since Edmonton had withdrawn goalie Dwayne Roloson for an extra attacker.

Rather than shooting the puck into the open net, Stefan attempted to feather it in with his backhand. Stefan dropped to the ice as the puck bounced past his stick, attempting to salvage the play. Oilers player Jarret Stoll collected the lost puck and swiftly moved it up ice, and Ales Hemsky scored to tie the game with only two seconds left on the clock.

3. Bobby Orr scored a flying goal

Bobby Orr's soaring goal is another unforgettable moment in hockey history. It took place in the 1970 Stanley Cup Finals. Bobby Orr was a rookie defenceman with the Boston Bruins who soon established himself as one of the league's greatest players. His exceptional talent, quickness, and goal-scoring ability earned him a devoted following.

On May 10, 1970, the Boston Bruins faced the St. Louis Blues in the Stanley Cup Finals. The series was knotted at three games apiece, with the winner of the following game taking home the Stanley Cup. The suspense was palpable, and supporters anxiously anticipated the verdict.

The game was played in the Boston Garden, and it was a competitive contest from the start. Both sides competed hard, and the game was tied 3-3 at the end of the third session. This meant the game would go to sudden-death overtime, with the first team to score winning the Stanley Cup.

Bobby Orr made history by scoring just 40 seconds into overtime. He took a shot at the net after receiving a feed from teammate Derek Sanderson. The puck went past the St. Louis Blues' goaltender, and the Bruins won the game. This moment was noteworthy for more reasons than simply the goal. It was the classic picture of Orr falling into the air with arms spread after being tripped by a St. Louis player.

2. Darryl Sittler scores 10 points in single game

Darryl Sittler is a retired professional hockey player, who had a big effect on the sport during his career. Sittler was born in St. Jacobs, Ontario, and played 15 seasons in the National Hockey League (NHL). He mostly played for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

On February 7, 1976, he experienced one of the most unforgettable events in his career and in the history of hockey. This is when Sittler accomplished an incredible achievement by scoring ten points in a single game.

The game took place at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto, where the Maple Leafs faced the Boston Bruins. Sittler's performance that evening was nothing short of outstanding. He scored six goals and assisted on four more, breaking the NHL record for most points in a single game. This extraordinary performance exemplified Sittler's ability and passion for the sport and has yet to be matched.

1. Dominik Hasek with the “greatest save” in NHL history

Dominik Hasek, sometimes known as "The Dominator," was one of the greatest goaltenders in the history of professional hockey. Hasek was born in Czechoslovakia and spent 16 seasons in the NHL, principally with the Buffalo Sabres and Detroit Red Wings. Among his numerous outstanding exploits, one save stands out as an example of his exceptional talent and agility.

On April 27, 1994, during the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils, Hasek made what is known as the "greatest save."

With the game knotted 2-2 in the first overtime period, Hasek made a sprawling, behind-the-back glove stop on Devils forward Bernie Nicholls that astounded fans and players. This remarkable moment not only demonstrated Hasek's great ability, but also ensured the Sabres' triumph and a place in hockey history.

