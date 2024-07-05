Brad Pitt Joins Lewis Hamilton at Silverstone Again for Upcoming F1 Movie; Will He Drive for Apex?

Brad Pitt, Lewis Hamilton, and Daisy-Edgar Jones led the way as the British Grand Prix began on Thursday with a preview day at Silverstone. Actor Brad, 60, racer Lewis, 39, and Normal People star Daisy, 26, were among the big names to arrive when the four-day racing spectacle began on July 4-7.

This year's event is about much more than simply racing, with the festival hosting a series of massive musical concerts from artists such as Kings of Leon and Stormzy over the next four days to excite attendees.

The actual car racing begins on Friday, with a practice day before the main races on Saturday. Brad went there to film sequences for his next Formula One film, which has yet to be named. He will portray the character of Sonny Hayes, an experienced driver returning to the F1 grid after a long time.

Will Brad Pitt drive at Silverstone?

The Silverstone weekend marks the 'public' debut of the APXGP team and its vehicle, which will play crucial roles in a film in which Pitt portrays an experienced F1 driver who returns from retirement to race alongside a rookie.

Few plot specifics are known; however, Pitt's character is named Sonny Hayes, and Damson Idris will portray his teammate Joshua Pearce, with both fictitious racers appearing in the Silverstone garages. However, it has not been confirmed if Brad Pitt will be driving the race car at Silverstone.

However, the team's black-and-gold liveried vehicle, a modified Formula 2 car with F1 stylings constructed with aid from Mercedes' technical division and Carlin and driven by the actors, was officially revealed by F1 and Apple Studios on Thursday.

In addition to the garage that will be used this weekend, APXGP boasts its own pit wall and paddock area. With this statement, it could be said that Brad Pitt might get on the course but still, it confirms nothing as there will be many other actors and stunt doubles who could take his place.

Joseph Kosinski, the director of Top Gun: Maverick, hopes to create this Apple Studios movie with the most genuine racing picture ever filmed.

This will be complemented by video of the vehicle filmed this weekend in private filming intervals between on-track sessions, as well as genuine F1 race footage. Furthermore, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a producer on the film (which has yet to be given an official title) and is contributing to the writing, adding to the project's authenticity.

What time will British GP begin?

The British Grand Prix weekend takes place from Friday, July 5, to Sunday, July 7, 2024. Last year, Max Verstappen won the Silverstone Grand Prix, but with the McLarens' recent record and Hamilton's speed on this track, the cards will be reshuffled.

Who will win in England? Only time will tell. The race at the legendary Silverstone circuit begins on Sunday, July 7, at 3:00 PM BST.

