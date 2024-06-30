Christian Horner Savagely Responds To Toto Wolff’s Max Verstappen Claim With Father Jos’ Jibe

Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner is becoming impatient with Mercedes' persistent moves on Max Verstappen. Verstappen is under contract with Red Bull Racing until 2028, but his future was thrown into question earlier this year amid the off-track scandal involving Horner and Red Bull.

Mercedes, which has a vacancy in 2025 following Lewis Hamilton's departure, has often stated that the door is open if Verstappen wants to go. Verstappen on Thursday, stated that he has a contract and would remain with Red Bull Racing, and he looked impatient of the inquiries.

A day after Max Verstappen confirmed to the media ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix that he would stay at Red Bull for 2025, where he has a contract for another four seasons, Horner was asked at Friday's FIA press conference why he thought Wolff had continued to speak about his interest in F1's world champion.

Christian Horner has no problem with Jos Verstappen joining Mercedes

Horner backed his driver and joked that Mercedes should contact Jos Verstappen. Jos is Max's father and a former Formula One driver himself.

“I thought Max was pretty resolute in what he said in this conference yesterday,” Horner said. He continued, “He’s always been absolutely consistent in that with the team. So, yeah, why Toto [Wolff]… I think it’s purely a tactic of distraction. If he does want a Verstappen for next year, then I guess Jos is potentially available.”

Horner's remarks come after his feud with Verstappen's father, Jos, resurfaced in the public eye. The Senior Verstappen, who drove in Formula One from 1994 to 2003, was scathing of Horner following the inquiry into Horner's alleged inappropriate behavior toward a female worker.

Verstappen Sr., 52, was scheduled to take part in the Legends' Parade at the Red Bull Ring, which is held every year before the Austrian Grand Prix, and was supposed to drive the 2012-spec Red Bull RB8. In an interview with Dutch media, Verstappen Sr. alleged that Horner had blocked his scheduled run, which Horner refuted.

Max Verstappen is a ‘key part’ of Red Bull Racing

Speaking on the situation further, Horner said, “The relationship with Max has always been very good, very strong. He’s a key part of our team. He’s our driver, he’s the one that is important obviously to have a strong relationship with. I’ve never had an issue with any of our drivers’ fathers in the past. Whatever Jos’s issues are, I’ve really got nothing to comment on.”

Horner made clear that he "can't control relationships with drivers' fathers" and hence expressed that his focus is on the performance of their drivers and the team. “I don’t think it’s really helpful to continue talking on the topic of Jos,” Horner said, further mentioning that their focus in “very much” on Max.

