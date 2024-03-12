CJ Perry and Miro Separate After 7 Years of Marriage; Find Out Why They Split

AEW stars Catherine Joy Perry and wrestler Miro, profoundly known by their WWE ring names, Lana and Rusev have announced separation after seven years of marriage. No, this isn’t part of any WWE storyline, and their separation is real.

News website, TMZ Sports revealed that the popular couple had broken up in December 2023, and the news of their separation has come to public now only. Speaking to the website, CJ Perry confirmed the separation.

"Miro and I have made the difficult decision to separate after many wonderful years together, and have decided to move on as friends, and hopefully onscreen characters somewhere down the road," CJ told the website.

Why did they split?

There was no mention of cheating or domestic violence, and the reason for their separation is only because the couple grew apart from each other in the last seven years.

It is said that the couple is on friendly terms, and they are also willing to be friends and work together in future together. As of now, neither Miro nor CJ Perry have filed for divorce. The couple got married in July 2016, after years of dating.

Rusev and Lana’s WWE career

Both Miro and CJ Perry had gained massive public traction during their WWE run especially from 2015-2020. Perry as Lana had accompanied Rusev as his second half, and the two featured in several storylines. However, the storyline where Lana ditches Rusev to go to Bobby Lashley and then ridicule Rusev, her former partner, didn’t go down well with the WWE universe, and Rusev was let off from the company abruptly during the storyline in 2020.

Advertisement

Lana then worked briefly with Bobby Lashley and MVP until she too was released by WWE in June 2021.

Rusev then made his debut in AEW in September 2020, under the ring name Miro. CJ Perry, on the other hand, made her debut two years later in 2023, and was booked in a storyline with Miro.

In November 2023, CJ Perry began managing Andrade El Idolo, leading to a match between Miro and Andrade at World's End, the following month, where Miro defeated Andrade after CJ turned on Andrade.

The couple although separated, will continue to work together in AEW storylines.

ALSO READ: Who Was Jean Allison? Character Actress Known For Shows Like Perry Mason And Bonanza Passes Away At 94