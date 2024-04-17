Eric Stonestreet Will 'Never Forgive' Chiefs’ GM for Tom Brady Super Bowl Embarrassment

Eric Stonestreet Says He Will 'Never Forgive' Chiefs’ GM for Embarrassing Him in Front of Tom Brady

By Rizu Shukla
Published on Apr 17, 2024  |  03:18 PM IST |  8.1K
Eric Stonestreet and Tom Brady (PC: Getty Images)

Eric Stonestreet, the American actor, is currently harboring a grudge and is far from forgiving, particularly when someone humiliates him in the presence of NFL legend Tom Brady. The 52-year-old vividly remembers the encounter with the former New England Patriots quarterback, but unfortunately, it is not a pleasant memory to reflect upon.

Meeting Tom Brady like that was not something Eric Stonestreet wanted. In a recent podcast with Julian Edelman’s Games with Names, the Emmy award winner for portraying Cameron Tucker in Modern Talking stated that it happened at some Super Bowl, without mentioning which one.

While heading to the hotel, Eric was told by Brett Veach, the General manager of the Kansas City Chiefs that Tom Brady was present there with his kids “at the pool”. Brett then tried to compel Eric to meet the former star quarterback, “We got to go meet him.”

However, the CSI: Crime Scene Investigation actor did not want to meet the seven time Super Bowl champion that time. “Now's not the time for me to meet Tom Brady.” However, Brett kept insisting and he finally approached Brady towards him saying, “Tom, Tom, Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family.” 

Describing his meeting with Brady like that, which led to them giving the NFL veteran a nickname 2 Degrees Brady, he said at the aforementioned podcast, “He literally raises his shoulders two degrees off the back and he goes, 'Hey, nice to meet you,' and he just puts his shoulders back and that was our meeting with Tom Brady.”

The American actor later tells Brett that he will “never forgive” the Chiefs general manager for “embarrassing” him in that way. 


In the latest development, the legendary five-time Super Bowl MVP champion has subtly suggested a potential return to the field. During an interview on DeepCut with VicBlends, the retired football star mentioned that he is open to the possibility of making a comeback and even expressed interest in becoming a minority owner of an NFL team. He specifically mentioned his desire to play for either the Patriots or the Los Angeles Raiders as their starting quarterback.

ALSO READ: Why Tom Brady, Michael Jordan Comparison is Completely Baseless? Keyshawn Johnson Explains

