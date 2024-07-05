'Hyped' Stephen Curry Opens Up About Representing Team USA for First Time at Olympics in Paris 2024

Believe it or not, Stephen Curry is yet to represent Team USA at the Olympics. This is about to change as Golden State Warriors legend will be seen donning Team USA jerseys at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Curry last played for Team USA at the 2014 FIBA World Cup, where he helped secure a gold medal. Now, the 36-year-old is ready to lead the team as their starting point guard in Paris, hoping to add an Olympic gold to his impressive list of achievements.

Stephen Curry's Olympics ambition

Stephen Curry, a four-time NBA champion and two-time FIBA World Cup winner, is thrilled to compete in the Olympics for the first time.

Reflecting on his past success with Team USA, Curry expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming challenge, stating, “We got 39 days or so to get locked in to go get this gold medal. 12 amazing, talented guys ready to come together for one goal, so I’m hyped for the goal. This is 10 years since I was on Team USA back in 2014, so I’m hyped to be back.”

Team USA roster for Paris Olympics

Team USA is heading to Paris with one of its strongest rosters ever. Joining Curry are NBA legends LeBron James and Kevin Durant, marking the first time this trio will play together in a competitive setting.

The team’s 12 players collectively boast 83 All-Star appearances, 65 All-NBA honors, nine Finals MVP awards, and eight league MVP titles, making them a formidable force.

Preparations in Las Vegas

Under the guidance of four-time NBA championship-winning head coach Steve Kerr, Team USA is gearing up for the Olympics with a training camp in Las Vegas. Kerr has organized practice sessions against the USA Select Team, led by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley, to ensure the team gels well before heading to Paris. The Select Team comprises 12 promising young stars eager to showcase their skills and challenge the main roster.

The Select Team that will train with the Team USA main roster in Las Vegas —

Despite being the favorite to win the Men’s Basketball event for the fifth consecutive time, Team USA will face stiff competition from strong teams like Canada and France. The team is determined to avoid a repeat of their fourth-place finish at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With seasoned veterans like Curry, James, and Durant leading the charge, Team USA is poised to make a strong bid for the gold medal.

Stephen Curry's impact on Team USA

Stephen Curry’s return to international play brings a new level of excitement and optimism to Team USA. Known for his sharpshooting and leadership, Curry’s presence is expected to elevate the team’s performance. His previous experiences with Team USA have been successful, as he is now excited to win his first Olympic gold medal.

Stephen Curry’s participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics marks a significant milestone in his illustrious career. As Curry and his teammates prepare in Las Vegas, the world watches with anticipation of another “dream team” of USA basketball.