Kevin Durant Bluntly Reacts to Caitlin Clark’s 2024 Paris Olympics Snub

Phoenix Suns' 35-year-old star and NBA champion recently shared his perspective on the controversial decision to exclude Caitlin Clark from the USA Basketball roster for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Clark has already been dealing with multiple challenges, including her exclusion from the Olympics, racial slurs from Angel Reese, and flagrant fouls.

Additionally, comments by Durant stating there were "better candidates" have added another layer to the debate. During a discussion with Emma Tucker of the Wall Street Journal at the Cannes Lions Festival, Durant weighed in on the heated debate surrounding Clark’s omission.

Clark, a rising star with the Indiana Fever, has sparked considerable discussion among fans and analysts alike. Durant, however, supports the decision, citing the presence of stronger candidates for the Olympic team. Let’s take a look at what he said.

Kevin Durant's reaction to the exclusion of Caitlin Clark from roaster

The 22-year-old young sensational omission had left fans in shock when the coach went ahead with more experienced guards. "I think she’s going to be on one of these teams going forward definitely but right now, there are better candidates out there," Durant remarked.

While discussing the roster, Durant praised the WNBA for their efforts in showcasing Caitlin Clark's talent. "The WNBA is doing a great job of showcasing her. I see her games on ESPN every other day. There's a lot of dialogue around the game right now, so that's good as well.”