Lakers And Spurs Have Minimal Interest In Trae Young Amid Trade Rumors Reveal Insider

Rumors about a potential trade involving Trae Young have been circulating, but reportedly, the top suitors, the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Lakers have not yet stepped up their pursuits.

ESPN's Zach Lowe states that so far in the offseason, little interest has been shown in the three All-Star point guards by these teams.

Lakers and Spurs show little interest in Trae Young trade rumors

Speculation has connected the Lakers to Young for a while now, but actual dialogues in Atlanta seem to be non-existent. Eric Pincus from Bleacher Report suggested in April that should the Hawks decide to put Young on the trading block, the Lakers would very likely show a keen interest.

Many had anticipated that the Lakers would take an aggressive stance this offseason. However, looking at the current scenario, it seems like they are maintaining the same team as last year, with JJ Redick taking over from Darvin Ham as head coach.

Before reaching an agreement with the Dallas Mavericks, Klay Thompson was reportedly pursued strongly by the Lakers. They managed to secure LeBron James with a two-year, $104 million contract, but the only additional transaction they've completed thus far is keeping restricted free agent Max Christie on a $32 million contract for four years.

Spurs' lukewarm interest in Trae Young amid Hawks' trade aspirations

The Hawks would certainly welcome any conversation with the Spurs concerning a trade, especially given the outstanding debt of unprotected first-round draft picks for 2025 and 2027, as well as a pick swap due in 2026, all originating from the 2022 Murray deal.

A potential plan of action for the Hawks could mimic an earlier deal between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets, where the Nets back their first-round picks for 2025 and 2026, originally used in the James Harden trade.

Although this exchange would be ideal for the Hawks, the Spurs seem unlikely to consider such a proposition. Especially considering the Hawks' recent securing of the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA draft, without seeing much improvement in their upcoming season.

