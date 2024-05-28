In a surprising turn of events, soccer legend Lionel Messi has left fans in awe after unveiling his ability to speak English in a hilarious new advertisement for the upcoming Bad Boys movie.

The commercial, featuring Hollywood stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, has quickly gone viral, capturing the attention of millions worldwide.

Lionel Messi's Unexpected Cameo

The unexpected cameo sees Messi paying a visit to Smith and Lawrence as they prepare for the release of Bad Boys 4 Life on June 7, 2024.

The Argentine superstar's brief but memorable appearance has sent shockwaves through the internet, with fans expressing their disbelief and delight at witnessing Messi converse effortlessly in English.

Fans go crazy over Linoel Messi's English

Social media has been flooded with reactions from stunned fans, many of whom claimed it was the first time they had heard Messi speak English.

One X (formerly Twitter) user exclaimed, "This is the first time in my life I've heard Messi speak English," while another commented, "This American PR hits different."

Some fans even speculated that Messi had been intentionally concealing his English skills, with one user writing, "Bro has been fooling everyone for years so he can hide from the media."

Another fan quipped “"Conquered football and soccer now he’s tryna conquer Hollywood “

Another fan also added, “My Goat is a bad boy for life😂😂”

A Glimpse into Linoel Messi's Private Language Abilities

While Messi's appearance in the Bad Boys advertisement may have caught many by surprise, his Inter Miami teammate Julian Gressel has already had a glimpse into the soccer star's multilingual talents.

In a recent episode of the Player Manager podcast, Gressel revealed a humorous anecdote about Messi unexpectedly conversing with him in fluent English during a game.

Gressel explained, "Between me and Leo, we've had this running joke a little bit ever since the first few days. I asked him if he speaks any English, and he was like, 'no, not really, your Spanish is probably better than my English.'"

However, during a match against Al Hilal, Messi approached Gressel and gave him instructions in perfect English, leaving the German full-back stunned.

Gressel recounted the moment, saying, "He covers his mouth and says, 'now, we change. You stay and Jordi (Alba) runs, Jordi goes more in behind.'

I was just like, 'yes, ok - sounds good!' The funny part was after, he goes, 'English, pretty good, no?'. I was like, 'yes, very very good! I understood everything!'"

Messi's ability to communicate fluently in multiple languages has only added to his global appeal and legendary status.

As one of the most recognizable and admired athletes on the planet, his unexpected display of English proficiency has captivated fans and critics alike.

With the Bad Boys advertisement generating widespread attention, it seems Messi's linguistic talents have once again proven that he is a true master of his craft, both on and off the field.

