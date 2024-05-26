Paul Heyman Once Revealed The Origin Behind Roman Reign's Popular Catchphrase 'Acknowledge Me': 'We All Got Chills'

Roman Reigns' record-breaking Undisputed WWE Universal Champion reigned concluded more than three and half years later at WrestleMania 40. The championship tenure showed his significant improvement as a performer and the sheer dominance in between the ropes, while we acknowledged him as the Tribal Chief.

Reigns was accompanied by Wiseman Paul Heyman throughout this reign, who contributed to making him the biggest draw of the modern era and a revered heel. Back in 2023, as a guest on Rick Rubin's podcast, Heyman disclosed the origin of Roman Reigns' catchphrase Acknowledge Me, which is seemingly the most popular line in the wrestling world.

Heyman pointed out that the former WWE Champion began using the two-word catchphrase for the first time in 2020 during his rivalry with Jey Uso. In Heyman's words, when Roman beat Jey in a one-on-one bout, he neither looked for admiration nor obedience. He just wanted him to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief and the Head of the Table.

Roman and Heyman both felt chills when Jey Uso uttered those words, acknowledging Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Those affirmative words eventually gave meaning to his character. The catchphrase proved that he needed acknowledgment to be validated as the champion.

The audience acknowledged Roman Reigns

After the introduction of the Acknowledge Me catchphrase, its popularity skyrocketed within a short span alongside Roman's heel character. Whenever he stepped inside the ring, he would raise his right hand in the air, and the audience would follow the step, signifying acknowledgement of the Tribal Chief.

Moreover, whenever Roman Reigns cut a promo, he commanded acknowledgment from the WWE Universe. It goes without saying that those simple words have been instrumental in shaping his character into what it is today.

When will we see Roman Reigns in WWE again?

The comeback of The Tribal Chief to the squared circle of WWE is currently uncertain. He dropped the big gold to Cody Rhodes at Show of Shows this year in a dramatic main event, ending the impressive title reign at 1316 days. Following such a lengthy title reign, he might opt for an extended hiatus.

