Mikhail Sergachev Trade: NHL Star Shares Heartfelt Words After Lighting Makes Hurtful Transfer To Utah

On Saturday, the Utah Hockey Club made a surprising deal for Mikhail Sergachev. This agreement with the Tampa Bay Lightning was the first of two moves they made at the 2024 NHL Draft.

However, it provides the NHL's newest team with a genuinely exceptional defenseman who might help them make a playoff run. On Saturday, the new Utah HC star delivered some sincere words to his former teammates.

Mikhail Sergachev says ‘proud to call myself a bolt’

On Saturday, Sergachev shared a photo of himself on Instagram, hoisting the Stanley Cup. In the caption, he expressed gratitude to the Lightning for the chance. He also thanked the Lightning's medical staff, fans, and coaches as he bid farewell to the franchise.



Sergachev in the caption wrote, “I’m grateful to Tampa Bay Lightning for everything we’ve had together, all the ups and downs, from losing 4:0 in the first round to winning 2 Stanley cups! Thanks to the organization for providing me with everything I needed to perform my best! Thanks to the coaches, I’ve learned a lot from you.”

He continued, “Thanks to the medical staff, I love you guys and huge thanks to the players that I played with, you truly made it special! I was proud to call myself a bolt and I gave my absolute everything to this team!”

The player further expressed, “Tampa will always be a home to me and my family! And thank you to the fans and city of Tampa! I’ve felt love and support from you and it made me better! Everything comes to an end, but we’re forever champs and I love you Tampa!”

What is the deal between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Utah Hockey Club?

The Lightning traded Mikhail Sergachev to the Utah Hockey Club in exchange for defender J.J. Moser, forward Conor Geekie, a 2025 second-round pick, and this year's No. 199 pick. The Lightning will also not retain any of Sergachev's $8.5 million cap hit.

With the Lightning having minimal cap room while needing to re-sign Steven Stamkos, players on their roster have emerged as trade targets. However, Sergachev's name has not been spoken much, so this move was surely a surprise.

The Lightning now have significantly more financial space to work with to re-sign Stamkos, but they have also lost one of their greatest defenders in the process.

Moser, on the other hand, is a great defensive addition. The 24-year-old has quietly risen as a top-four defender over the previous several seasons and could play a similar role for the Lightning. In 80 games last season, he had five goals and 26 points.

The Lightning have also signed Geekie, a potential prospect. The Arizona Coyotes picked the 6-foot-4 center 11th overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, and he has top-six potential. He scored 43 goals and 99 points in 55 games for the Wenatchee Wild and Swift Current Broncos in the WHL last season. He should now be regarded as Tampa Bay's top prospect.

