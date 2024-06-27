Rob Pelinka Reveals JJ Redick Was Already Drawing Plans For Dalton Knecht When Lakers Picked Him At 2024 Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers have drafted Tennessee swingman, Dalton Knecht, as the 17th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. The newly appointed Lakers head coach JJ Redick immediately started sketching out plays for him.

General Manager Rob Pelinka expressed his enthusiasm for the pick, noting that Knecht was a top choice on their draft board. Pelinka further mentioned that Redick wasted no time in integrating Knecht into the team so that he could maximize the new addition’s potential.

Rob Pelinka says JJ Redick already drawing plays for Dalton Knecht

In the post-first round of the draft press conference, Rob Pelinka shared that the Lakers were thrilled to have Dalton Knecht available at their 17th pick because he was always high on their wishlist.

Pelinka stated, “We would've never imagined a player as skilled and sort of perfect for our needs would be there for us as Dalton Knecht. We had him as a top-10 player unanimously atop our scouting boards,". Pelinka further highlighted Knecht’s ability to stretch the floor as a two-way shooter, which makes him an ideal fit for the team’s needs.

Pelinka also recounted how enthusiastic new coach JJ Redick immediately got to work after the draft. According to Pelinka, “JJ Redick immediately began drawing up pin downs and ATO sets on a whiteboard for Knecht for next season,". (Check the 1:25 mark in the video). This proactive approach by Redick is a promising sign of his commitment to enhancing the team’s performance.

Advertisement

JJ Redick era truly underway

JJ Redick’s tenure as the Lakers’ head coach is off to an energetic start. Despite his lack of coaching experience, Redick’s deep understanding of the game and meticulous attention to detail are already evident.

There are already rumors that JJ Redick plans to develop an app for Lakers players to make them understand his strategies on their phones. This suggests that Reddick has innovative ideas as a head coach.

Upon Knecht’s selection, Redick was quick to devise strategies to leverage the two-way swingman’s shooting prowess, as noted by Pelinka. Redick’s enthusiasm and hands-on approach are going to be crucial factors for the Lakers as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 playoff run.

The team’s swift move to replace former coach Darvin Ham with JJ Redick underscores their desire for a fresh perspective and dynamic leadership.

Read More: NBA Insider Reveals LeBron James and JJ Redick Already at Loggerheads Regarding Lakers Direction

Advertisement

Who is Dalton Knecht? What does he bring to the Lakers

Standing at 6 feet 6 inches, Dalton Knecht brings a robust shooting ability to the Lakers. During his tenure with the Tennessee Volunteers, he averaged 21.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists over 36 games in the 2023/24 college season. His outstanding performance earned him titles such as SEC Player of the Year, NCAA All-Region, and a consensus All-American.

Knecht’s scoring capability and two-way versatility make him a valuable asset for the Lakers, especially as they aim to optimize their roster around LeBron James in the latter stages of his career. Although Knecht might not be expected to take on a major role immediately, his skills suggest can become a significant contributor off the bench. It remains to be seen how JJ Redick and his staff develop this youngster.

As the Lakers prepare for the next season, the combination of Redick’s strategic mindset and Knecht’s shooting talent is set to create exciting possibilities. The early signs of this new chapter are promising, with fans eagerly anticipating how these changes will translate into on-court success.