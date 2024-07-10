‘Ronaldo or Messi’: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Answers in Typical Fashion to Soccer GOAT Question by IShowSpeed

Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? This has to be one of the most popular questions asked or maybe, the most in the world of sports. Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn't an exception as he was made to choose between the two by popular YouTuber IShowSpeed.

However, the former AC Milan star known for his iconic replies and humor, was at it again. Here is how the retired player handled the Soccer GOAT debate question.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's iconic reply as IShowSpeed poses Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo soccer GOAT debate question

IShowSpeed had this golden opportunity to meet one of the greatest strikers of all time, Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Italy, Milan. While they had several hilarious moments during the YouTuber's live stream, the retired footballer was asked the popular Messi or Ronaldo Soccer GOAT Debate question.

Speed asked, “Zlatan, Ronaldo or Messi?” The former striker replied saying, “Zlatan.” The YouTuber gave a confused look and asked back to choose between the two legendary footballers.

The Swedish then asked, “You want me to be serious or you…” In response to the same, Speed interrupted saying he wanted him to take the question seriously.

Zlatan, giving a serious look, hilariously replied the same, “Yeah…Zlatan.” The bewildered YouTuber who is a well-known Ronaldo fan had to go with the response as there was nothing else he could do.

IShowSpeed tells Zlatan Ibrahimovic, ‘Ronaldo better’

The Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi debate has raged for years following their similar records. Although Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had his spells with FC Barcelona didn't give any desired answer which IShowSpeed wanted, the content creator made sure he shared his opinion.

Speed, who continued mispronouncing Ibrahimovic throughout the stream went on to say Ronaldo is better than Messi. Meanwhile, as they were leaving, Zlatan, the former teammate of the Argentine legend, told the 19-year-old that it was nice meeting him and the YouTuber replied the same.

As he proceeded to leave, Speed, whose real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr proudly, looking into the former striker's eyes said, “Alright bro, and one more thing, ‘Ronaldo Better’.” The retired footballer simply smiled at the response, saying nothing.

The viral Ronaldo fan had a chaotic stream with the AC Milan legend where the two were seen sharing hilarious moments. Speed also made him participate in viral English or Spanish TikTok trends during the stream.

During the challenge, the 19-year-old asked Zlatan to choose between English or Spanish, confusing the Swede who eventually chose English. The Cincinnati, Ohio native then proceeded with the next round of the challenge stating whoever moves first will lose. This made the two go into a freezing mode for minutes.

Not only this, the live streamer tried to impress the 42-year-old, however, Zlatan, who is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the world, wasn't impressed at all. Instead, he told Speed he wouldn't take him to his team.

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Lionel Messi used to be teammates at FC Barcelona. The two played together during the 2009-2010 season under Pep Guardiola before he was loaned to AC Milan.