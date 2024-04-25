Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Along With BFs Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper Go On Double Date At Beach Vacation

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce went on a double date! The couple was accompanied by supermodel Gigi Hadid and her beau Bradley Cooper as they drove away to enjoy some time off together.

While the NFL star and Grammy Award winner are out and about in their relationship, the new couple Hadid and Cooper have yet to make their romance red carpet public. However, their celebrity appearances and PDA moments are not hidden from the paparazzi.

According to Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, the pair spent time together at the luxury beach resort of Carmel-by-the-Sea, California. Donna told People Magazine that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sent her an image of the getaway.

Donna Kelce speaks up on Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid’s double date with their boyfriends Travis Kelce and Bradley Cooper

The outlet's source said that Travis' mother, Donna Kelce, was overheard discussing the double date while in Las Vegas. When Travis Kelce's mother, Donna, was in Las Vegas for a QVC event on April 24, she described receiving a photo of her son from a California vacation area.

The snapshot featured Travis on the beach with his girlfriend Taylor Swift and the new couple. But the surprise hadn't ended yet.

Donna, 71, revealed that Travis realized Cooper, 49, would be attending the Summit with his mother. When Cooper arrived at the dinner to serve Danny and Coop's Philly Cheesesteaks, Donna allegedly welcomed the actor by saying, “Travis told me you were going to be here.”

Swift and Travis have been spending as much time together as possible over the last month before Swift returns for the next leg of her Eras Tour in May. The couple was last spotted together at Coachella's first weekend, where they danced and showed off some PDA while supporting Jack Antonoff and Ice Spice.

Hadid has been acquainted with Swift for almost a decade. She and Cooper were initially linked in October 2023, when they were seen together in New York City.

At the time, an insider told Us Magazine that the couple "have a lot in common" despite their 20-year age difference, adding, "They're both single parents to a young daughter, and they share a similar sense of humor." Hadid has a 3-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex Zayn Malik, and Cooper has a 6-year-old daughter, Lea, with his former Irina Shayk.

Travis Kelce couldn’t come to the summit as he was filming for Amazon Prime

During the event, Donna Kelce stated that Travis wanted to come but was filming his new Prime Video series Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?

Donna and Cooper attended the first-of-its-kind Summit to launch the brand's new platform, Age of Possibility, which celebrates women over 50 from diverse backgrounds. Christina Applegate, Patti LaBelle, Rita Wilson, Naomi Watts, Martha Stewart, and Queen Latifah were among the other A-list celebrities recognized.

The couples appear to have gone away together to celebrate two important events: Taylor's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, and Gigi's 29th birthday, which was on April 23.

