Tobias Harris Reunites With Detroit Pistons on USD 52 Million Contract; DETAILS Inside

NBA insider Brett Seigel reports that veteran forward Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons have reached an agreement on a two-year, $52 million contract.

Harris, 31, will join a Pistons team that is rebuilding after making several offseason changes. Along with appointing former general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans Trajan Langdon as their new President of Basketball Operations, the Pistons also added JB Bickerstaff, a recent Cleveland Cavaliers coach, to replace Monty Williams on the sidelines.

Harris's second stint with the Pistons

Harris will now re-join the Pistons, with whom he spent nearly two years from the middle of the 2015–16 season to the middle of the 2017–18 season, after having been with the Philadelphia 76ers since the middle of the 2018–19 season. From 2016 to 2018, Harris participated in 157 games with Detroit.

Harris has been a leader in the locker room and a reliable backup wing scorer ever since he joined the Sixers. He averages 17.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 36.9 percent from three-point range.

Tobias Harris had a fallout with the 76ers

As his $180 million, five-year contract with the 76ers came to an end, it seemed inevitable that the two teams would part ways in free agency. Although Harris was mentioned as a possible sign-and-trade target, the Pistons have signed him to a contract that will pay $26 million on average annually for the next two seasons. This two-year deal with the Pistons has no team or player options.

Paul George's free agency signing was one of the main factors influencing Harris and a possible sign-and-trade with the 76ers. After intense pursuit, Philadelphia was able to sign the superstar of the Los Angeles Clippers to a four-year, $212 million max contract, giving him the biggest free agent signing of the offseason. It became evident what Harris's situation was after the 76ers committed a significant sum of money and cap space to acquire George.

