When Daniel Radcliffe Put Tom Brady on Blast Over MAGA Hat In Patriots Locker Room

In 2019, Daniel Radcliffe, the adored actor who portrayed Harry Potter, expressed his thoughts on Tom Brady's MEGA Hat.

Radcliffe, a huge football fan, once criticized NFL star Tom Brady while he was asked who he will be rooting for. During his Variety interview at Sundance, Daniel replied, “Rams. Cause like the whole world is rooting against the Patriots...sorry.”

Variety went on asking Radcliffe if Tom Brady should hang up his boots and the 34-year-old said something which Brady supporters wouldn't like. The English actor stated that the former quarterback should “stop winning things.” He further continued, “Take that MAGA hat out of your locker” while taunting Brady for his Make America Great Again cap in his locker room back in 2015.

"I feel like that was the moment when as a country we were all like 'Come on, dude! You're awesome...Don't put that in here.' So Rams. I don't know if they're going to win but I want them to." In 2015, an image of the Make America Great Again hat in the five time Super Bowl MVP award winner's locker room went viral on social media. It was a present which Trump had personally sent to him, he had revealed to Boston's WEEI radio station (via Time).

The two have also played golf together on different occasions. The former US president has also shown his support for the NFL star on social media calling him his “friend,” in a Tweet.

However, in 2022, it was reported by Variety that Brady and Trump did not speak to each other for many “years” as per the former Patriots quarterback. Their friendship became a hot topic since his locker room picture got viral which had the Make America Great Again hat. The NFL former player, who has hinted at his comeback once again, ended the 2016 press conference when asked about Trump and his activities during his campaign.

Meanwhile, Brady has hinted he would like to play once again for the New England Patriots or the Los Angeles Raiders as an emergency quarterback during his appearance on DeepCut with VicBlends. The player also revealed he might become the minority owner of an NFL franchise.

