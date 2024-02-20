Virat Kohli Becomes Latest Deepfake Victim; Viral AI-Generated Video Shows Cricket Star Promoting Betting App

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is surely taking over the better of human beings in the 21st century, and it's high time something is done to prevent its ill effects. The latest victim of AI is the Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, whose video promoting a betting app is going viral on the internet.

The video which is generated using AI, not only syncs Virat’s lips with the words but also perfectly copies his voice. In the video, Kohli could be seen talking about the betting app through which people can make huge money.

The video not only copied Virat Kohli but also generated the voice and face of a very famous Indian news anchor, Anjana Om Kashyap. The video is viral on the internet and several fans of the cricketer have raised concerns over the same.

Sachin Tendulkar warned all about Deepfake

Former Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar had also spoken about the ill effects of AI and had called for social media platforms to be proactive while dealing with complaints regarding deepfakes.

“Social Media platforms need to be alert and responsive to complaints. Swift action from their end is crucial to stopping the spread of misinformation and deepfakes," Tedulkar posted on X.

The Indian government has also taken note of the dangers posed by AI and is reportedly planning new regulations that may impose penalties on both the creator and the platform hosting deepfakes. IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishaw described it as "a threat to democracy".

Rashmika Mandana was the first celeb victim

Indian film actor, Rashmika Mandana was the first celebrity whose deepfake video had caused a stir on social media. A viral video of a girl entering an elevator of an apartment had caused uproar as she looked exactly like Mandana.

Upon close look, it appeared that the video was digitally manipulated. The actor had posted a lengthy post on social media, expressing her sadness and concern for the AI-generated deepfake videos.

Indian film star Amitabh Bachchan also shared the video, raising concerns and highlighting the need for regulatory and legal measures.

