‘Welcome to Real Football’: Fans React to Patrick Mahomes Confessing He Is Now ‘Lifetime Fan’ After Watching Spain vs France

Patrick Mahomes recently declared himself a “lifetime fan” of the European Championship after witnessing the ongoing tournament. Although the quarterback knew it wasn't too soon to realize, it was the France vs. Spain match that made him fall for the Euros, and the fans were quick enough to react to the revelation.

The Kansas City Chiefs' star player would be returning to training soon; in the meantime, the 28-year-old American footballer was making sure to have a glimpse of some European football. Here is how the fans reacted.

Fans react to Patrick Mahomes’ confession as he declares himself a ‘’lifetime fan” of the Euros

As Patrick Mahomes has now acknowledged the legacy of the European Championship, fans around the world had hilarious reactions. The quarterback tweeted, “I know I’m late to it! But watching Euros in Europe made me a lifetime fan of the tournament!!”

His tweet was flooded with several Soccer and football fans. A Bayern Munich fan advised the player, “Better late than never, but never late is better.”

Another fan wrote, “Go play soccer instead, please.”

One with a hilarious response, “Bro USA plays in the Copa America wyd!?” Replying to the aforementioned statement, a user said, “Lol it would be embarrassing to go to one of those games. We lost to Uruguay's backups.”

Another posted, “How does it feel to watch real Football.”

A user hilariously wrote, “Welcome to real football.”

Another individual added, “The winners of the Euros are crowned WORLD CHAMPS just so you know…”

A user wants Mahomes to try watching UCL matches as well, replying, “Have you given Champions League a watch as well?”

Another with some advice, “Next time, go watch Afcon in Africa.”

Here is someone with a different sport, “Stay until Sunday bro, Carlos vs Novak gonna be a movie,” referring to the ongoing Wimbledon tennis championship.

Patrick Mahomes acknowledges Lamine Yamal's stunning goal

Lamine Yamal stunned everyone last night and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes was one of them. The 16-year-old netted an equalizer in the 21st minute of the first half to become the youngest goalscorer in the history of the tournament.

Mahomes took over his X (formerly Twitter) account to acknowledge the incredible goal scored from 27 yards. Replying to a tweet by B/R Football, he wrote, “Goal was insane.”

The strike also made the FC Barcelona rising star the youngest player ever to win the Man of the Match award in a UEFA game.

Meanwhile, Mahomes had once revealed how meeting Lionel Messi once made him go speechless. During a podcast with Logan Paul, the three-time Super Bowl MVP said how “nervous” he was while meeting him.

The American footballer disclosed that he had no idea what to say to him and ended up saying, “Have fun out there.” The quarterback attended Inter Miami's match against Sporting KC, a franchise the quarterback is part owner of.