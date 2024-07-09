What Is Aaron Rodgers’ Playoff Record?

The New York Jets were one of the franchises that were eliminated from the playoffs in week 18. The previous season was a rollercoaster ride for the franchise as they had high hopes after acquiring Aaron Rodgers into the team.

However, things didn't go as expected! The 40-year-old tore his Achilles and the Jets went on to miss the playoffs for the 13th consecutive season as they finished 7-10. The player, who hurt his ankle and fell down on the ground against the Buffalo Bills at Monday Night Football, was carted off towards the Jets' medical tent.

The National Football League (NFL) season is gearing up for yet another season. All eyes will be on the top players, especially on Rodgers as fans expect a better season for him who was sidelined for most of the campaign last year. What is his playoff record? Let us have a look.

A look at Aaron Rodgers' playoff record

Not as great as the player is! Besides his stunning record in the regular season, Aaron Rodgers' playoff stats aren't as impressive as they should be, for a player like him who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks.

The Green Bay Packers are 11-9 in the playoffs under the star player which includes a 5-3 mark at Lambeau Field (5-6 on the road, 1-0 at neutral site). The four-time MVP was out of contention for the fourth time in his career as the Packers were eliminated in 2023.

In 21 matches, the Super Bowl winner has recorded 45 touchdowns and 13 interceptions with a 64.6 completion percentage which shows his struggling playoff stats.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Jets, Rodgers' new team, are in a 13-year-long drought from the postseason. They currently have a 12-13 win-loss playoff record.

Talking about Rodgers as a Jets player, it has already been mentioned before that the quarterback missed the previous season following an injury. He could only throw one pass which was an incompletion.

Rodgers could only play four snaps before he was taken for badly required medical attention.

Aaron Rodgers is looking for a better season

The NFL franchises have already started their training, however, Rogers made waves last month when Robert Saleh revealed that the Super Bowl winner missed the Jets’ mandatory minicamp. The head coach referred to it as an unexcused absence.

The player is expected to return to training ahead of the start of the 2024 training camp. While the rookies are asked to be reported on July 18, veterans are due to follow them on July 23.

Advertisement

Rodgers has already entered his 20th season in the league and is expected to let the Jets celebrate an NFL MVP winner. Even though the team was founded in 1960, they have failed to do so since then.

Meanwhile, the Jets are set to begin Monday Night Football against the NFC defending champion Sam Francisco 49ers. The team will play six prime-time games this season which is the maximum allowed to a side.

They will also play a standalone window game in October against the Minnesota Vikings. The Jets have not been able to make it to the playoffs since 2010 and Rodgers is thought to break this deadlock in the upcoming season.