‘What’s Going On’: Fans react on X as former WWE Champion John Cena Makes Parody Account For Trolling Himself

The 16-time WWE Champion, John Cena is promoting a parody account of himself, for his own trolling. Yes, you heard it right. The WWE star’s latest post on X promoting the OnlyFans social media platform, surprised his fans, who were left wondering about what their favorite wrestler-turned- actor is doing.

Cena shared many OnlyFans videos with explicit titles, hinting at a creampie, causing fans to question if Cena's account was hacked. The parody account is named Ricky Stanicky.

Cena's post received a massive outpouring of fan reactions. One fan said, “What is going on?”. Another said, “I don’t remember this being in the WWE scripts.” A third said, “No way this is the same guy who used to be my childhood hero.” Another Cena Fan wrote, “Did your account get hacked?”. A fifth fan said, “Bro r u serious.”

Why is Cena doing this?

John Cena created a spoof account and shared it to boost the promotion of his new film, Ricky Stanicky.

His bio reads, “You've found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor. Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids!.”

Advertisement

It’s free for the users. When you log in, Cena’s initial videos reveal that the posts are linked to his forthcoming movie.

The movie is about three friends who create an imaginary friend called Ricky Stanicky, to get them out of trouble. Later in their life, the three of them use Ricky as an alibi for their previous behaviors and hire an actor (Cena) to become Ricky to help them cover up their previous deeds.

Will Cena return to WWE?

The 46-year-old former Champion is currently focused on his Hollywood career, and there are no signs of him returning to the squared ring anytime soon. Cena might make a special appearance at the upcoming WWE event, WrestleMania 40, and show some action, but he won’t be there full-time.

Cena has also talked about calling it quits from wrestling and even mentioned that he might be putting away his boots for good from WWE in the near future.

ALSO READ: He Poured His Heart Out to Vince’: John Cena Accused of Using His Influence To Ruin Up and Coming WWE Star’s Push