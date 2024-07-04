Who Are MLB All-Star Starters for 2024? Voting Results Ft. Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge and More

The starters for the 2024 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard have been announced. The following players will represent the American and National League in the Midsummer Classic on July 16.

The public voting results to pick this year's All-Star starters were released on Wednesday, July 3, by ESPN. The players elected alongside Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Phillies star Bryce Harper -- who had already earned automatic bids as each league's leading vote-getter in Phase 1 voting -- include both the game's biggest superstars, such as Shohei Ohtani and electrifying first-time All-Stars, such as Gunnar Henderson.

This year's All-Star starting lineups include ten different teams, with the Phillies leading the way with three representatives, followed by the Yankees, Orioles, Astros, Guardians, Brewers, and Padres, each with two, and the Blue Jays, Dodgers, and D-backs with one. The fans voted eight players as starters for the first time.

Here's all you need to know about who else made the 2024 starting roster:

National League MLB All-Star starters

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Trae Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

Alec Bohm, Philadelphia Phillies

William Contreras, Milwaukee Brewers

Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Jurickson Profar, San Diego Padres

American League MLB All-Star starters

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles

Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Guardians

Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

Juan Soto, New York Yankees

Steven Kwan, Cleveland Guardians

ESPN will air the announcement of the All-Star pitchers and reserves at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. Cord-cutters who want to witness their favorite players selected All-Star starters may watch the show on ESPN+ or Fubo, which provides a free trial.

MLB All-Star game voting conducted in two phases

The fan vote for this year's All-Star Game was divided into two phases. The players who received the most votes in each league during Phase 1—Judge and Harper—were automatically inducted into their respective league's starting lineup.

For all other posts, the top vote-getters from Phase 1 progressed to the final round of voting in Phase 2. Infield, there were two contenders for each position. There were six outfielders in all (four in the American League, including Judge). In a run-off election, the top vote-getters competed against one another.

