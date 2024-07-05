Who Is Tom Brady’s Mom? All About Galynn Patricia Brady

Tom Brady recently posted a heartwarming message for his mother, Galynn Patricia Brady, on her 78th birthday, which coincides with the 4th of July. The NFL star humorously noted the coincidence in his Instagram post, saying, “I always thought it was appropriate the country took a day off to celebrate my mom… she deserves it.”

The 46-year-old shared a series of lovely pictures and thanked his mom for all the support she has given to the family. Fans are now curious to know more about the most important woman in the Hall of Famer's life. Let's take a closer look at who Galynn Patricia Brady is.

Who is Tom Brady's mom Galynn Patricia Brady?

Galynn Patricia Brady is a former TWA flight attendant. She was born on July 4, 1944, in Minnesota, United States, to her mother Bernice Johnson and her father Gordon Johnson. She grew up with two siblings, both brothers named Alan and Gary Johnson.

According to a report in Sports Illustrated, Galynn was Browerville High's homecoming queen in 1961, as a junior.

Galynn, who turned 80 this year, married Tom Brady Sr. on April 19, 1969. The couple celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in 2024. Together, they have four children, including the retired quarterback Tom Brady.

The Brady parents live in San Mateo, California, in the house where the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his sisters were raised, according to a report in The Eagle-Tribune.

Galynn Patricia Brady's other kids

Along with Tom, Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Sr have three daughters named Nancy, Julie and Maureen. It has come to light that Brady is not the only athlete from their family.

Maureen is the eldest sister who is a former All-American softball pitcher at Fresno State University. San Mateo County Sports inducted her into the Hall of Fame. The middle sister, Julie is a former soccer player at St. Mary's College.

The youngest, Nancy, who is a year older than Brady, played softball at UC Berkeley after earning a scholarship.

Galynn Patricia Brady's grandkids

Galynn Patricia Brady and Tom Sr are grandparents of ten grandkids; three through Tom Brady named Benjamin, Vivian and Jack who the five-time Super Bowl MVP welcomed with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, respectively.

Galynn Patricia Brady was diagnosed with cancer

Tom Brady's mom, Galynn Patricia was unfortunately diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2016.

As a result, Galynn, the Browerville, Minnesota, who always showed up at the former New England Patriots star's games to support her son, had to miss the 2016-17 season.

At that time, she underwent five months of chemotherapy before attending the Super Bowl that season.

She was also there to support her son's final season in the league attending his home game against San Francisco 49ers along with her husband.

Meanwhile, Tom Sr revealed to the Boston Globe in 2017 that she was “doing great.” He further said that she has been playing some sports including golf and tennis.

Tom Brady might be very busy with his outstanding career and as an upcoming commentator for Fox Sports; however, his job as a caretaker for his family never ends.

He has always spoken about how important his family is to him. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star often posts about them on his social media accounts.

He most recently posted wishing his mother a very happy birthday with an emotional caption.

On Mother's Day, the former American football player paid tribute to his mother, sisters, and the mothers of his kids, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan.

During his retirement last year in 2023, the 46-year-old, who recently made his broadcasting career debut with Fox Sports, stated that his priority will be to spend as much time as he can with his family and kids.

Brady also penned an emotional message for his parents, who celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary this year.

He wrote on his Instagram account, “I love you, Mom and Dad, here’s to many more ahead and continued blessings on such an incredible achievement.”

The father of three also thanked his parents for always being there for the family and giving them “the beautiful lives.”

Brady, who gave 23 years of his life to the National Football League and 20 to the New England Patriots, has always opted for time with his family and children.

The upcoming lead analyst for Fox Sports has said he will try every possible thing to maintain parenthood with his exes, Brazilian model Bündchen and actress Moynahan.

He most recently took his kids out for a vacation and also gave a shout-out to them on Father's Day.

