Why Travis Kelce Missed Taylor Swift’s Latest European Eras Tour Concert? Find Out

Taylor Swift rocked the stage yet again as she wrapped up the Eras Tour concert at Lisbon's Estádio da Luz in Portugal this weekend.

The Lover singer performed her new Album The Tortured Poets Department's title track live for the first on Saturday however, her NFL beau wasn't in the audience to witness it.

Travis Kelce was seen cheering for his pop star girlfriend at the 87th show in Paris, nevertheless, the highest-paid tight end was a major absentee in the recent Eras Tour concert and it had some reason of course.

Here is why Travis Kelce missed Taylor Swift's latest European Eras Tour concert

Travis Kelce missed the three-hour-long Eras Tour concert in Lisbon on May 25 because the American football player was occupied by a hockey match between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, Swifties can still expect the Kansas City Chiefs player to attend a few more concerts ahead of the NFL season kicks off. As per a source who talked to US Weekly, the 34-year-old Super Bowl winner is “going back and forth from the U.S. to Europe while he has the time.”

The Dallas Stars host Travis Kelce teasing Taylor Swift’s lyrics

Travis Kelce was proudly hosted by the team in Dallas which has appeared in Stanley Cup Finals five times. Although Kelce was not with Swift, the Stars made sure to bring her by mentioning the lyrics from one of her famous songs “Blank Space”

The Ice hockey franchise, in an Instagram post, wrote, “We've got a Black Space (on the back of a Stars jersey), and we'll write your name @killatrav.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was seen enjoying the playoffs between the two Ice hockey sides in Dallas. The player was also seen enjoying basketball while he attended Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves Western Conference final on Sunday along with teammate Patrick Mahomes.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs' star, who is gearing for a three-peat for this reason has already appeared in five of the concerts in Europe and the 87th show in Paris was one of the most memorable probably, for the two.

Swift expressed her love and admiration for her NFL beau by singing So High School, the song from her latest album which she wrote for the footballer.

Additionally, she sang many other songs seemingly dedicating him like You Belong with Me while Travis was seen dancing and singing at the lyrics.

Kelce was seen capturing her stunning global star girlfriend rocking the stage, just like a perfect supportive boyfriend. The two went on a candlelight dinner in Italy and spent quality time together in an expensive villa before she kicked off the second leg of the Eras Tour.

The Midnights singer also attended multiple Chiefs games since last year in September, the two started dating publicly. The singer was even seen donning the franchise jersey while she cheered for her American footballer boyfriend.