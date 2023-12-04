Who was Robert Downey Jr.'s ex-wife, Deborah Falconer? Exploring her life, career, and their relationship timeline

Robert Downey Jr. is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood, and with his role as Tony Stark, he has etched a place in people's hearts. The celebrated actor has always been in the news, be it for his work or his relationships. The actor is currently married to Susan Downey, who is his second wife.

But before Susan, Robert Downey Jr. was earlier married to Deborah Falconer, with whom he also shares a son. The marriage lasted for 9 years, after which they got separated. In this article, we take a look at who Deborah Falconer is, her life, career, and relationship with the actor.

Who is Deborah Falconer?

Early Life

Deborah Lynn Falconer was born in Sacramento, California, on August 13, 1965, and her ancestry is Caucasian. Malcolm Paris Falconer and Jeffrey C. Falconer are her two brothers. Deborah completed her education at Fairfield High School and Clayton Valley High School. Deborah Falconer is a successful entertainment industry professional.

Entertainment and music career

Deborah Falconer, who is from America, is an actress, model, singer, and composer. She was a top model before she started singing. Since she was a small child, Falconer has had a passion for music and performing. Her first album, Untangle, did not become a big hit.

Her later albums, Brave Like Me and Lift Your Gaze, on the other hand, were tremendous successes. In addition, Falconer has acted in several movies. Deborah Falconer starred in the comedy The Wrong Guys in her feature debut. In addition, she starred in several other movies, such as The Doors, Pyrates, and Short Cuts.

Deborah Falcone and Robert Downey Jr. relationship

Previously, Deborah Falconer got married to actor Robert Downey Jr. After meeting in April 1992, they tied the knot on May 29, 1992. In September of 1993, Indio Falconer, their son, was born. However, Robert Downey Jr.'s battle with drug addiction caused problems for their marriage. Deborah filed for divorce in 2001, and a few years later, on April 26, their divorce was finalized.

Indio Falconer, her son, first pursued acting and made his feature debut in Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2014). His career did, however, eventually change as he joined the rock band The Dose, based in Los Angeles, as a guitarist. Deborah Falconer has kept her private life private and hasn't disclosed much about it to the public or on social media.

