Who is Robert Downey Jr.'s wife, Susan Levin? Exploring her life, career, and their relationship timeline

In the dazzling world of Hollywood, where relationships often flicker like paparazzi flashes, the love story of Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey stands out as a tale of lasting companionship. Their journey began in 2003 on the set of Gothika, where Susan, a film producer, hesitated to date the charismatic star, Robert Downey Jr. Little did they know that this initial spark would grow into a flame that would survive the tests of time, becoming a remarkable Hollywood love story.

From their first public appearances to shared ventures in film production, the Downeys' story is a blend of personal and professional synergy, offering a glimpse into what true love is. Let's take a closer look at the extraordinary journey of Robert and Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's relationship timeline

Susan Nicole Downey's early life and career

Susan Nicole Downey, an American film producer, gained prominence as co-president of Dark Castle Entertainment and executive vice president of production at Silver Pictures until February 2009. Born in Schaumburg, Illinois, Susan developed an early interest in the film industry and graduated as class valedictorian from Schaumburg High School in 1991.

After moving to California, she graduated summa cum laude from the University of Southern California School of Cinematic Arts. Susan's career commenced at Threshold Entertainment, overseeing projects like Mortal Kombat. Joining Silver Pictures in 1999, she played a pivotal role in developing films such as Thirteen Ghosts. Susan made her producing debut with Ghost Ship in 2002 and continued with productions like Cradle 2: The Grave, Gothika, and House of Wax.

Her diverse portfolio includes producing Neil Jordan's The Brave One, Guy Ritchie's RocknRolla, the horror thriller Orphan, and the thriller Whiteout. As an executive producer, she contributed to projects like The Book of Eli.

Beginnings on the set of Gothika (2003)

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey's love story unfolded in 2003 on the set of the psychological thriller Gothika. Susan, a film producer working for Silver Pictures, was hesitant about dating the movie's star, Robert. She revealed to the Hollywood Reporter in an interview, "We were up in Montreal prepping for Gothika, and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry." She added, "Everybody else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us how oatmeal was the 'superfood.' He brought his own packets of oatmeal to have at lunch. And he had this box of various herbs and stuff. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird."

From debut to engagement (October-November 2003)

Their relationship took a public turn in October 2003 when Robert brought Susan as his date to the premiere of The Singing Detective. This marked their first public appearance together. The whirlwind romance continued, and in November of the same year, Robert proposed. Despite the short courtship, Susan insisted on a longer engagement.

The wedding day (August 27, 2005)

On August 27, 2005, Robert and Susan exchanged vows on Long Island, New York. The ceremony, attended by celebrity guests including Sting and Keanu Reeves, was a momentous occasion. Reports from PEOPLE suggested that Robert, perhaps nervous before the ceremony, blew off steam with a 30-minute kung fu session and a swim with his son, Indio, from his previous marriage.

Susan's influence on Robert's career (2008)

Susan played a pivotal role in Robert's career by getting him cast as Sherlock Holmes in 2008. This significant milestone showcased Susan's impact not only on their personal lives but also on Robert's professional journey. Her influence extended to producing the film and its sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

Team Downey: A joint venture (2010)

In 2010, Robert and Susan took their collaboration to the next level by founding their own production company, Team Downey. This marked a significant joint venture that allowed them to work together on various projects. The couple shared insights into their working dynamic, emphasizing the importance of giving each other space.

Family Expansion: Children and more (2011-2014)

The Downey family expanded with the announcement in August 2011 that Susan was expecting their first child. The couple welcomed their son, Exton Elias Downey, on February 7, 2012. The birth of their children added new dimensions to their lives, balancing their roles as parents with their bustling careers.

In July 2014, Robert announced the impending arrival of their second child. The couple's second child, a daughter named Avri Roel Downey, was born on November 4, 2014. Robert humorously shared the news on Facebook, creating a delightful narrative around the family's fall/winter project.

Team Downey productions and milestones (2014-2023)

October 2014 saw the release of Team Downey's first film, The Judge. This legal drama showcased their collaborative efforts as Robert starred in the film and Susan played a key role in its production. Their journey continued with the release of Dolittle in January 2020, where Robert portrayed the title character, Dr. Dolittle.

In June 2021, Team Downey made its Netflix debut with the show Sweet Tooth, a tale about a hybrid boy living in a world of human-animal hybrids. The couple expressed their joy in sharing these projects with their children.

Robert Downey Jr. and Susan celebrated milestones

As of August 27, 2022, Robert posted a throwback photo on Instagram to celebrate 17 years of marriage. Recently, the couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary in August 2023, marking nearly two decades of unadulterated marital bliss.

Sweet Tooth debut and beyond (2021-2023)

In June 2021, Team Downey's Netflix debut, Sweet Tooth, added another chapter to their professional life. The show's unique premise and family-friendly nature resonated with the Downeys, who expressed the joy of watching it together with their children.

