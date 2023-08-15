Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: What made Pooja Bhatt say YES to this reality show?

Bigg Boss OTT 2 kicked off with great excitement on June 17, featuring a diverse lineup of 15 contestants from the entertainment industry. Over the course of nearly 60 days in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, individuals like Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Elvish Yadav, Abhishek Malhan, and Manisha Rani showcased their resilience and earned spots as the top 5 finalists. On August 14, Elvish was declared as the winner of the show whereas Abhishek emerged as the first runner-up. Following the grand finale, Pinkvilla got into a conversation with the finalists to gain insight into their experiences during the show and their motivations for participating in the Salman Khan-led show.

What made Pooja Bhatt say YES to Bigg Boss OTT 2?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Pooja Bhatt revealed what convinced her to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT 2. She said, "Everyone told me that I can't do it and I should not do it, and when people tell me not to do something, I will go and do that. But I think Bhatt sahab (Mr. Mahesh Bhatt) and my friend Deepak Tijori told me that I must go, and I am glad that I went. I was a huge Bigg Boss fan, and even my brother was a part of a Bigg Boss season. In fact, Bigg Boss has given me a lot. I had signed Sunny Leone through Bigg Boss."

Pooja continued, "But yes, I had a feeling for the last 2-3 years that the show is crossing barriers, and people get rough and harsh, and then you have to get insulted. However, after going inside the house, I realized, and it was my firsthand experience that the game doesn't insult you. The game will put a situation in front of you, and it's on you how you handle the situation. So I think I understood not only in the Bigg Boss house but in the world, there is still a place for humanity. The way Manisha Rani said, 'There's more humanity in this house,' and we are living in such an era where people say morals, humanity, and love are very outdated and old-fashioned terms, but it's not true."

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2's Pooja Bhatt's full interview here-

Further, Pooja Bhatt added, "I think I have had a wonderful journey because I went inside without any preconceived notions, and I knew I am going straight into the fire. I knew we can't hide behind 200+ cameras without any emotional makeup, without any physical makeup. You will look the way you are. Your worst and your best sides will come out there. For me, the journey has been a baptism of fire. I think when I walk out today with my head held high and I am getting these compliments that I have played the game in a dignified manner. Especially with contestants who were 20-25 years younger than me. I never made them feel that they are younger than me."

She also said, "Because I don't feel that if I have produced 25 or 10 films I am a queen. I think you become big or small with your Karma and your behavior, and when I used to see them fight and insult one another, I used to feel bad. Because I come from a time when if there is a problem, we would sit and discuss. Shaming someone is not good. Bebika Dhurve, for me, was an underdog who came without any followers, and the fact that I have left this house as contestant number 5 and she was the last face I saw. Everyone told me in the house except Cyrus that I am backing up the wrong girl or the wrong contestant. I said no one tells me whom I should love. I love who I want to love, and I am glad it paid off."

