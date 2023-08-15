Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Did winner Elvish Yadav predict his victory? Find out

Bigg Boss OTT 2, led by Salman Khan, came to an end on a great note yesterday, August 14. Social media sensation Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy of the season, whereas Abhishek Malhan emerged as the first runner-up. Along with lifting the trophy, Elvish also won a whopping amount of 25 lakhs as a cash prize. Despite being a wild card entrant in the show, it was the first time in the history of Bigg Boss that a wild card entrant was crowned as the winner.

Did winner Elvish Yadav predict his victory?

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Elvish Yadav talks about his experience of lifting the trophy of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and mentioned that it was an unreal experience for him. When asked if he was expecting to win, Elvish quips, "In the start, I felt, maybe not, but while reaching towards the end of the show, I realised that I will only win." While talking to us, Elvish also spoke about his friendship with his friend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 first runner-up Abhishek Malhan.

Watch Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav's full interview here-

About Elvish Yadav's journey in Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Elvish Yadav entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild card entrant with Aashika Bhatia. In the initial days, his arguments with Avinash Sachdev, Jiya Shankar, and others became the talk of the town. In Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Elvish formed a close bond with Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, and Manisha Rani. Elvish was also slammed by Salman Khan after he made inappropriate comments about Bebika Dhurve. He then went on to issue a heartfelt apology to Bebika and soon things were back to normal between them. Apart from this, Elvish's one-liners like 'Systumm hai' became immensely popular. During his stint, he also proved his true friendship with Abhishek Malhan, showcased his unfiltered personality, and won hearts with his performance.

About Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale:

In the second season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was hosted by Salman Khan, there were 15 participants from different entertainment backgrounds. This was the first time Salman hosted the OTT version; the previous season was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. After spending more than 60 days in the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, five contestants made it to the finals: Bebika Dhurve, Pooja Bhatt, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani. Pooja was the first to be voted out, followed by Bebika, and then Manisha. Bigg Boss OTT 2 premiered on June 17, and the curtains were pulled down on August 14.

