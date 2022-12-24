Christmas EXCLUSIVE: Here's how Arjun Bijlani will celebrate the festival; HINT - It involves Bandra

It's Christmas eve and everyone is in the festive spirit. Television celebrities are equally excited to celebrate the festival and Splitsvilla X4 host-actor Arjun Bijlani loves this time of the year. The actor celebrates Christmas every year and this time too, he has brought a Christmas tree home, and is looking forward to celebrating it with his family. Arjun exclusively shared his plans for the day with Pinkvilla, and it sounds like an interesting one. Arjun Bijlani shares his Christmas plans

Speaking about how he will spend the day, Arjun Bijlani said, "I have brought a Christmas tree home. My son Ayaan loves Chritsmas. The vibe of the city is festive. The weather is very pleasant. I will celebrate at home and eat chocolate cake which my son loves too. I may visit Mount Mary Church too. I have been brought up in Mumbai so used to Christmas celebrations since childhood in school and college." Arjun is already in the festive spirit and clicked pictures of himself with the Christmas tree. How happy does he look here!

Recently, a glimpse of him shooting with Niyati Fatnani in Mussoorie made it to social media. They looked cute together and are shooting for the most-anticipated show, Bhediya Ishq Aur Junoon. Reportedly, it's a limited series with Reem Sameer Shaikh, Gashmeer Mahajani and Karan Kundrra playing the titular roles. Arjun and Niyati have a cameo in this series. This has left the fans excited for the show's release. About Arjun Bijlani Arjun Bijlani rose to popularity with his show, Left Right Left. Apart from this, he featured in some memorable shows namely, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Not just acting, Arjun is a great host, and has showed his skills by hosting several reality shows like Dance Deewane 2, India's Got Talent 9 and others. Currently, he is co-hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone.

