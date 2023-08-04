EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Viraj Ghelani on imitating Bigg Boss 4 fame Dolly Bindra: 'It requires too much shouting'

Popular content creator Viraj Ghelani has captured the hearts of millions with his remarkable talent and infectious humor. With a commanding online presence, he is known for making relatable content on Instagram and Youtube which is loved by viewers. His content stands out for its creativity and genuine approach, resonating with people of all ages. Viraj is also often seen creating content with his grandmother and even she receives immense love from fans and followers. Recently, Viraj Ghelani got chatty with Pinkvilla and recalled the days when he used to imitate Bigg Boss 4 fame Dolly Bindra.

Viraj Ghelani talks about imitating Dolly Bindra:

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Viraj Ghelani opened up about imitating Bigg Boss 4 fame Dolly Bindra. When asked if he did stage shows and mimicked Dolly Bindra, Viraj shared, "I never had stage fear because I knew this stage would give me Rs. 500 so why wouldn't I do it? As a person, I am very introverted also sometimes. Sometimes I am very sacred in a room about what to talk about and what not to. Slowly and gradually I started talking because this is my work. On stage, I work so the personality is different everything is different. If I even go to any party, I don't go to many parties but if I am there I would just be sitting because I don't drink I don't do anything so I just sit in one place and keep seeing that if this how an alcoholic looks like then it will be fun acting like him. So I keep seeing him so if he falls and pukes, I have fun looking at him. So I like watching more.

Talking about imitating Bigg Boss 4 fameDolly Bindra, Viraj added, "When I used to watch Bigg Boss when it was airing so Dolly Bindra was there in that season so I used to act like her on stage." When asked if he would do her acting again, Viraj mentioned, "No (laughs). The throat suffers as it requires too much shouting."

Watch Viraj Ghelani's full interview here-

For the uninformed, Dolly Bindra became quite famous for her loud and ill-mannered arguments with Bigg Boss 4 contestants. Host Salman Khan even reprimanded Dolly Bindra several times during her stint.

Speaking about Viraj Ghelani, the content creator recently collaborated with Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly to shoot for a fun content

