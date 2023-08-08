Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 EXCLUSIVE: Aishwarya Sharma gets an offer for Bigg Boss 17; Will she accept it?

Khatron Ke Khiladi, led by Rohit Shetty, has been one of the most loved reality shows on Indian Television screens and has a huge fan following. Currently, the 13th season is airing, and it features many famous people who are taking part in daring challenges on the show. A well-liked actress, Aishwarya Sharma, is also in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, bravely facing difficult tasks. It's common for contestants from Khatron Ke Khiladi to also appear on Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss, and vice versa. This time is no exception!

Will Aishwarya Sharma participate in Bigg Boss 17:

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Aishwarya Sharma has got an offer to participate in Bigg Boss 17 and Bigg Boss himself has offered the show to the actress during her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. When asked if she will participate in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya Sharma said, "It came as a pleasant surprise to me when the voice of Bigg Boss told me that they would welcome me with open arms and open doors. It's not every day that one gets to hear something like this and it happened on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, so that came as a total surprise for me".

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 former contestants Shiv Thakareand Archana Gautam are also a part of Rohit Shetty-led show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Regarding Bigg Boss 17, there's buzz in the air as numerous celebrities are said to have received offers for the show hosted by Salman Khan.

Speaking about Aishwarya Sharma, the actress rose to fame after her stint in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.The actress played the antagonist and essayed the role of Patralekha. Her acting prowess was applauded by the audience and she rose to fame due to her role. During her stint in the show, the actress formed a close bond with Neil Bhatt. Within a short span, the two fell in love and decided to tie the knot. Neil and Aishwarya had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and later hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family.

