Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin EXCLUSIVE: Ayesha Singh on fame, 'I've come from seeing consistent failures'

Ayesha Singh became popular through her character, Sai, in the popular television show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has taken a leap of 20 years, and Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Singh. Ayesha, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma played the titular characters of this show, which was about a love triangle. After working continuously for 2.5 years, Ayesha Singh has finally taken a break, and in this exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she opens up about her further plans and more.

A quality of Sai that you would want Ayesha to imbibe and 1 quality of Sai that Ayesha would never follow?

1 quality of Sai that I would like to imbibe is to be there for everybody no matter what. Taking a stand outright and staying firm on it. A quality that I would never follow is being stubborn or doing something out of anger

How would you describe this journey?

I started my journey with Doli Armaano Ki and Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost in the same span of time. I did those shows for a couple of months only, and then I took a long break to explore myself as an actor in theatre and did backstage, learned acting, and then gave a lot of auditions and did a couple of ads. It's been a great journey, and Ghum... as my first lead has brought me immense love from across the globe. People have been supportive of Sai and Ayesha. So, it has been a great journey and a learning experience for me. I have come from seeing consistent failures. The success has come after consistently working towards my goal, and I have learned to be sincere with my job in the journey. So, that is my takeaway from Ghum... that you have to just be patient, be at it and carry on with your journey. If things are supposed to happen, they will eventually happen. Being impatient will never take you anywhere. It's better to work on yourself than worry about yourself.

What is it about this show that you will miss the most?

I will miss my friends, the connection I had with my fans. Working everyday on something that I really love and enjoy, I am going to miss that the most. My production team, my friends who were already out from the show, Mitali Nag, Yogi and I am going to miss Kishori Ma'am for sure. I still hang out with the rest of them.

What made Sai and Virat an unforgettable pair?

I have no idea honestly because it is a beautiful surprise that the audience loves Sai and Virat so much in spite of them never having a great life as a husband and wife, companionship or friendship for a longer period of time. Mostly they were at loggerheads with each other or under some misunderstanding. I think for the little time that the audience got to see Sai and Virat's love for each other, the friendship, the compassion, they fell in love with it. Sai and Virat were very strong as two different individuals. They were strong-headed people with their jobs, values. They were mostly right but there were situations that were not supportive of them. I think the undercurrents really worked but this is a question for the audience why they love Sai and Virat. This is my assumption that this may have worked.

It was said that the channel got a bond signed by you and Neil to not appear together for 5 years. Is that true?

No, it's not at all true. There is no such contract. It's absolutely wrong.

