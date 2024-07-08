Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti's sweet shoutout to Nimrit, Niyati and Krishna is proof of why girlfriends are the best

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 shoot has been completed and the cast along with the crew of the show landed in Mumbai a few days ago. The celebrity contestants of the show interacted with the paparazzi as they returned to the city.

They shared their experience and thoughts about the show. Recently, Sumona Chakravarti took to social media to share her thoughts on her journey in the show. The Kapil Sharma Show actress shared a series of pictures as she penned a heartwarming note.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti talks about her bond with co-contestants on show

Sumona Chakravarti wrote a long note on Instagram, talking about her journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She mentioned how she took her own time given the fact that she is shy and an introvert, however, she did form beautiful bonds during the show.

She wrote, "A post dedicated to the most positive bunch of humans I’ve worked with... A collective bunch of emo idiots, cheering for each other, having each other's backs, we laughed & clapped for each other's wins, cried for each other's losses."

Take a look at Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti's Instagram post:

Sumona Chakravarti's special mention for her girlfriends

Sumona Chakravarti made a point to give a special shoutout to three of her close female friends on the show, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Krishna Shroff. She added how these girls stuck by her.

Advertisement

Sumona added, "I did take my own sweet time, ask the 3 girls - Nimrat, Niyati & Krishna. What would I have done especially without you 3."

For the first time in the history of thirteen seasons, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has been shot in Romania. Before this, the show was shot at international locations like Bulgaria, Argentina, and Cape Town.



ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti holidays with family in Norway after show’s wrap-up; see PICS