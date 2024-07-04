Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Sumona Chakravarti reveals anxiety levels kicked in during stunts; says Rohit Shetty eased her

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon hit the television screens as the makers have already dropped the promo for the same. Since the intense shoot for the upcoming season has been wrapped up, the contestants have returned.

However, Sumona Chakravarti flew to Norway to spend some time with her family. Only recently, the actress shared a series of pictures on social media describing her experience of participating in the deadly stunts in the Rohit Shetty-hosted reality show.

Sumona penned a long note and opened up about how her anxiety level would soar, but Rohit Shetty helped her get through everything with his motivating words.

Sumona Chakravarti calls Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 'experience of a lifetime'

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sumona Chakravarti posted numerous photos from her time in Romania. Summing up the entire experience of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the actress shared a candid picture with host Rohit Shetty. She also posted snapshots with the team of the reality show and her fellow contestants.

Well, it was the note that caught her fans' attention. The Kapil Sharma Show fame wrote, "Khatron ke khiladi - An experience of a lifetime! In retrospect, I’m really wondering how the hell did i do all those stunts… ! It has been an ultimate litmus test for my mind & body. Before every stunt the anxiety levels would go through the roof. My challenge through the entire season was whether ill be able to execute the stunt or not."

She further added, "Like Rohit sir would always say - haar jeet lagi rehti hai, par har stunt ko complete karna (There is always victory and defeat, but every stunt has to be completed) with utmost grace & integrity is important. The fight was never with the other contestants but with myself; always. To push the boundaries each time, unlocking every barrier possible in my mind & body."

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain actress thanked the stunt team for their constant encouragement and words of positivity. She extended gratitude to those people who acted as her support system for the entire 40 days during the shoot and mentioned how it could have been an impossible task for her.

Have a look at the post here:

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Besides Sumona, the contestants of the upcoming season are Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff.

