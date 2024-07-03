Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Sumona Chakravarti holidays with family in Norway after show’s wrap-up; see PICS

Sumona Chakravarti, renowned for her performances in some of the most popular comedy and talk shows, is set to grace the screen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Recently, Sumona took to Instagram to share a series of captivating pictures on her stories, showcasing her travel adventures in Norway with her family.

These snapshots capture the essence of her joyous vacation, filled with breathtaking scenery and family moments.

Sumona vacations with her brother in Norway

Sumona Chakravarti has carved out precious time from her busy schedule to visit her brother in Norway. Known for her delightful presence on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona has consistently shared her love for travel with her fans through her social media posts.

In her latest Instagram update, she posted a series of enchanting photos capturing the breathtaking Norwegian landscapes from her flight. The serene vistas of snow-capped mountains and crystal-clear fjords framed by her airplane window offered a glimpse into the beauty of her journey.

Among these picturesque snapshots, she also shared an endearing photo with her brother, showcasing their close bond. Sumona's radiant smile and the joy in her brother's eyes reflected the warmth and love they share, making her travel diaries not just visually stunning but also heartwarming.

Sumona, Nimrit, Krishna and Niyati dance in Romania

Sumona Chakravarti recently posted a lively video on her Instagram handle featuring her, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, and Krishna Shroff. The group was seen dancing to a fun song, clearly enjoying their time together in Romania.

The video captures the joyful moments shared by the cast during the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. Their camaraderie and spirited dance moves reflect the fun and excitement of their time on set, bringing a slice of their off-screen enjoyment to their followers.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 contestants capture their memories

The wrap-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 marked an end to an exhilarating journey for the contestants. Among them, Shalin Bhanot, a finalist from Bigg Boss 16, also shared a heartfelt video on social media.

The video featured all the contestants coming together for a final group photo, cherishing the unforgettable memories they created throughout the show.

The camaraderie and joy shared by the contestants highlighted the deep bonds formed during their time on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, making it a truly memorable experience for all involved.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi, one of India's top reality TV shows, is returning with its 14th season, featuring contestants such as Aashish Mehrotra, Shilpa Shinde, Abhishek Kumar, Niyati Fatnani, Karan Veer Mehra, Aditi Sharma, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shalin Bhanot, and Krishna Shroff. The show is set to premiere in July, promising thrilling adventures and fierce competition.

