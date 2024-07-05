Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohit Purohit shares glimpse of Armaan breaking down; teases fans with upcoming twist

Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The show has a stellar star cast, including actors like Samridhii Shukla, Rohit Purohit, and Garvita Sadhwani, among others, and they make sure to keep their fans engaged with their performances in the show as well as with their social media presence. Recently, Rohit Purohit, who plays Armaan Poddar in the show, took to social media to tease fans with a glimpse of upcoming episodes.

Rohit Purohit teases fans with upcoming sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Armaan, played by actor Rohit Purohit, took to social media and shared a glimpse of his character breaking down in tears. In the video, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Armaan is seen in a devastated state as he weeps, covering his face. While the sequence looks intense, Rohit gave the video a fun angle and used quirky background music.

Rohit Purohit captioned the video as: Why is Armaan crying…?? Guess the reason..?

Take a look at the video posted by Rohit Purohit from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

While Rohit asked his fans why his character Armaan is crying, Pinkvilla already reported about the high voltage drama in the upcoming episodes, which will leave Armaan in deep trouble as he will have to choose between Abhira and his father, Madhav.

Advertisement

As per Pinkvilla's exclusive sources, the upcoming episodes will have Madhav getting shot in an encounter. He will battle for his life and will need an urgent blood donation. Abhira's blood group will match Madhav's; however, doctors will suggest that Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) not give her blood because her platelets are low, and if she still donates her blood, her life will be at a major risk.

This will leave Armaan in a dilemma and turmoil, which can be the reason behind Armaan's emotional breakdown.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Will Abhira risk her life to save Madhav? Armaan to choose between them