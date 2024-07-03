Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Madhav gets shot, battles for life; will Armaan and Abhira save him?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves around Armaan trying to make Abhira believe that his love for her is genuine and that he would take a stand for their relationship. Kaveri Poddar is still against Abhira entering Poddar's house and Armaan's life; however, Madhav has been standing firm beside her.

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will witness an emotional roller-coaster as Abhira's well-wisher Madhav gets shot.

Madhav suffers severe injury

In the upcoming episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Madhav who's a police officer, will get stuck into a terrible situation. He is shot by the rivals and will bleed profusely. The place will be sealed by the police and there will be a lot of chaos. Madhav calls Armaan and informs him about his condition. Armaan and Abhira reach the location to find a lot of casualties and chaos around. The police officers don't let them go inside and meet Madhav.

Take a look at a recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Madhav struggles to stay conscious

Madhav battles for his life and struggles to move. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) repeatedly calls Madhav but the call can't connect. Armaan and Abhira searched for Madhav but couldn't find him. The officials tell them that the cafe where Madhav was shot is empty. However, Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) manage to sneak inside and search for her father-in-law.

She scanned the cafe but couldn't find anyone. She starts to look beneath the tables one by one and finally, she sees Madhav. The latter finds it difficult to breathe, while Armaan and Abhira comfort him. Will they be able to save Madhav's life? Only time will reveal.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new twist

Pinkvilla recently reported that Abhira will face the test of time as her lawyer's license will be canceled. Sanjay conspired against her and created an obstacle in her first court case. He got some cash kept at the judge's table as a bribe in Abhira's name. The judge fumes in rage and dismisses Abhira's case.

Armaan to support Abhira prove her innocence

Abhira gets humiliated and she gets tagged as the one who conspires and the one who lacks the capabilities to win a case on merit. Abhira gets affected. Armaan reaches there and confronts Abhira; however, she gets agitated and gets into an argument with Armaan. It will be interesting to see how Armaan and Abhira will face this test of time and whether they will be able to learn about Sanjay's involvement in framing Abhira.

Kaveri Poddar continues to be against Abhira

In the previous episodes, audiences witnessed that Armaan requested Madhav return home but he kept a condition that Abhira would return too. However, Kaveri asked Abhira to stay in the outhouse and not cross the boundary of the Poddar house. Armaan and Madhav revolted but in vain.

Madhav gifted a scooter to Abhira and she got excited for the same. However, Kaveri pushed the scooter with her car, damaging Abhira's gift and leaving her disappointed.

Against Kaveri's wish, Abhira entered the Poddar mansion to save Vidya. She saw the chandelier fall on Vidya and in a nick of time, she entered the house and pushed Vidya, saving her from the major accident. Kaveri is against Vidya bonding with Abhira.

