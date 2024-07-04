Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Will Abhira risk her life to save Madhav? Armaan to choose between them

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting quite intense with each passing episode. The current track revolves around Abhira facing humiliation because of a false bribe case against him. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness the Poddar family under stress as Madhav is shot in an encounter. A wave of emotions will be seen among the family members as they deal with the difficult time. However, they get a ray of hope in Abhira.

Abhira might save Madhav's life in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

As Madhav gets treated in the hospital, the Poddar family gets stressed for him. Doctors tell the family that Madhav lost a lot of blood and is in urgent need of blood. The family and the hospital try to source for blood but in vain. Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) informs the family that her blood sample matches Madhav's and that she can donate blood to him. However, doctors tell Abhira that her platelets are low and she will be at a huge risk if she gives blood to Madhav.

Take a look at a recent promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai:

Abhira and Armaan (Rohit Purohit) were shocked to learn about the risks. The family members pray for a blood donation. Time gets ticking and Abhira has to take a call as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Armaan faces a major dilemma between choosing Madhav and Abhira. Will Armaan finally choose Abhira over his family? Will Abhira risk her life to save Madhav's? Only time will reveal.

Advertisement

Madhav gets shot amid an encounter

Pinkvilla exclusively reported about the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai wherein Madhav will get shot in an encounter. After getting shot, he stumbles under a table in the cafe and tries to grasp air. However, he feels unable to breathe and endure the pain. He informs Armaan of his condition, who rushes to the location with Abhira. They witnessed a lot of chaos and casualties around the crime scene. Police don't allow them to enter the premises of the crime scene.

An official mentions that the cafe is empty and no one is inside. They looked for Madhav but couldn't find him. Abhira and Armaan enter the cafe somehow and find nobody there. However, Abhira starts to look for Madhav beneath the table and finally finds him. Madhav's condition deteriorates as he loses a lot of blood. Armaan and Abhira rush him to the hospital.

Advertisement

Sanjay's conspiracy against Abhira

Abhira gets ready for her first case. However, Sanjay plans a major conspiracy against her to stop her career in law with her first case. He puts a package of money on the Judge's table in the form of a bribe from Abhira. The Judge gets furious seeing the same and gets agitated. He insults Abhira and tells her that he'll cancel her lawyer's license.

Abhira faces a lot of humiliation at the hands of co-workers. The lawyers see Abhira and start to judge her as she leaves the court premises. They humiliate her for opting for a shortcut to win a case. Unable to defend herself, Abhira feels disappointed and distraught.

Armaan tries to comfort her and tells her that he believes in her innocence. However, Abhira is in no mood to get validation from Armaan, so she argues with him and they end up fighting with each other.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Garvita Sadhwani calls bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 'a milestone'; reveals taking risk for career in showbiz