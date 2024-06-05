A Good Day to Be a Dog's Park Gyu Young renews contract with Saram Entertainment ahead of Squid Game season 2 release

Park Gyu Young renewed her contract with Saram Entertainment once more. The South Korean rose to fame with her roles in hits like Sweet Home, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Romance is a Bonus Book and more. The actress was last seen in the hit survival thriller series Sweet Home. Here are the details of her contract renewal.

Park Gyu Young re-signs contract with previous agency

On June 5, it was reported that Park Gyu Young renewed her contract with Saram Entertainment. The actress has been with the company for the last five years and had initially signed an exclusive contract with them in 2019.

More about Park Gyu Young and her upcoming activities

Park Gyu Young made her debut in 2016 with the drama Why Do Women Always Get Upset? Subsequently, the next year, she appeared in the film Dear.

The actress rose to fame with the 2019 dramas Romance is a Bonus Book and The Tale of Nokdu. In 2020, she took the supporting role in It's Okay Not to Be Okay. Park Gyu Young has also appeared in several hits including Sweet Home, Dali and the Cocky Prince, Sweet Home and more.

2023 was a great year for the actress as she took the lead roles in Celebrity, Sweet Home Season 2 and A Good Day to Be a Dog.

Park Gyu Young will be appearing in the main role in the global hit Squaid Game season 2. Anticipation runs high as the season 1 cast and the new cast come together for this exciting project.

She will also be leading Nine Puzzle and In the Net. Nine Puzzle is a thriller starring Seon Suk Ku and Kim Da Mi which revolves around a criminal profiler and a detective who try to solve a murder mystery. The drama is set to release in 2025.

