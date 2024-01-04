A Good Day to Be a Dog Ep 13 review: Cha Eun Woo, Park Gyu Young reunite; Lee Hyun Woo gets closure

In A Good Day to Be a Dog, the enchanting tale revolves around the whimsical romance shared by Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young) and Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo). Hae Na finds herself under a strange curse that turns her into a dog with just one kiss, leading her into an extraordinary love adventure. Jin Seo Won, the only one capable of breaking the curse, grapples with a fear of dogs rooted in childhood trauma.

A Good Day to Be a Dog episode 13 recap

The last episode of A Good Day to Be a Dog concluded with Jin Seo Won (Cha Eun Woo) unexpectedly kissing Han Hae Na (Park Gyu Young), leading to her leaving. However, when she expected her usual transformation into a dog in an alley, it didn't occur. Bewildered, she questioned why, and her uncle, formerly a dog, mentioned her previous kiss with Seo Won, hinting that he retained memories. Despite this revelation, Hae Na and Yu Na (Ryu Abel) dismissed the notion.

Hae Na decided to avoid Seo Won at school, but he urged her to stop and assured her he would give her space. Meanwhile, Hae Na's uncle discovered a photo of her, and Seo Won, intends to show it to her at school. However, he got sidetracked by the Vice Principal. Later, Hae Na goes to confront the Vice Principal when she finds her photo in the Principal's possession and confronts Lee Bo Gyeom (Lee Hyun Woo) about it.

Bo Gyeom asked Hae Na to revisit the land where she abandoned Seo Won in the past. Min Ji Ah (Kim Yi Kyung) regained her past life memories. Bo Gyeom made a vow for revenge. Eventually, Hae Na, Ji Ah, Seo Won, and Choi Yul (Yoon Hyun Soo) visit Mount Hyungi, the mountain where pivotal events unfolded in their past lives.

Bo Gyeom arrived at the mountain, separating everyone. He then sent dogs after Seo Won and Hae Na. Ji Ah rushed to intervene and came face to face with Bo Gyeom, who recognized Cho Young in her. As the past unfolds, it reveals that Mak Soon didn't betray Cho Young. Instead, city police followed her. Upon reaching a cliff's edge, they were attacked and cornered by unknown assailants. Soo Hyun, attempting to save them with his sword, got injured. The mountain spirit misinterprets Soo Hyun's attempt to save Cho Young as an attack.

To protect Mak Soon and her child, Cho Young sacrificed herself, misunderstood by the mountain spirit as Soo Hyun killing her. Soo Hyun, deeply in love with Mak Soon, succumbed to his injuries, expressing his desire to be with her even after death and in future lives. Later, Bo Gyeom, realizing his mistake, bid a sorrowful farewell to Cho Young, restored Hae Na's memories, and reunited her with Seo Won.

A Good Day to Be a Dog Episode 13 review

The latest episode took us on an emotional roller coaster, with Hae Na rediscovering her memories, confronting Bo Gyeom, and the revelation that Mak Soon and Soo Hyun were not responsible for Cho Young's death. The episode unfolded as a complete ride, delving into tragedy for everyone involved.

From the Mountain God to Seo Won and especially Hae Na, the characters faced profound challenges due to a longstanding misunderstanding. Cho Young's sacrifice for Mak Soon and her child, unable to become a mother herself, was truly heartbreaking. The past storyline, particularly Soo Hyun's inability to survive and witness the birth of his child, added a layer of sadness. In the present, the separation of Hae Na and Seo Won was tough to witness, but their eventual reunion provided a poignant closure to the episode.

The Mountain God's storyline was quite tragic, especially with the loss of his beloved. However, there were some confusing aspects, like why he didn't realize that Cho Young was hiding in his place, considering he's a powerful deity. Also, it's a bit puzzling why he didn't use his powers to prevent people from approaching her. While the limitations of his powers aren't explicitly explained, Bo Gyeom has demonstrated his abilities before, making it seem odd that he didn't use them to save Cho Young. It feels like the Mountain God was more of a plot device to advance the curse storyline rather than a meaningful addition to the overall plot.

Despite some inconsistencies, the plot provided a satisfying conclusion before the finale, evoking various emotions. Mak Soon's actions did contribute to Cho Young's death, making Bo Gyeom not entirely wrong but her entire bloodline suffering because of this did not make sense. The storyline diverged significantly from the original Webtoon regarding Bo Gyeom's narrative, but it still made sense. In the Webtoon, Choi Yul was the second male lead with a crush on Hae Na, a plot point omitted in the adaptation, which, while not making a substantial difference, is worth noting.

As the story heads towards the finale, most of the plotlines have been resolved. However, there remains the lingering question of what will happen to the Mountain spirit, Bo Gyeom, who misunderstood Mak Soon and Soo Hyun, leading to a curse affecting generations of their family, including Hae Na and Seo Won.

Acting Performances in episode 13 of A Good Day to Be a Dog

As always, our main leads, Cha Eun Woo and Park Gyu Young, truly stood out in their performances. Park Gyu Young, in particular, delivered a remarkable portrayal of her character's emotions, seamlessly transitioning from the heartbreak of Mak Soon to the poignant moments of recollecting memories as Hae Na. Her talent was evident, and she skillfully brought depth to her scenes.

Similarly, Cha Eun Woo has consistently delivered a strong performance, especially in the recent episodes where he had to convey intense emotions of heartbreak. His portrayal of both Seo Won and Soo Hyun was outstanding, and witnessing his character's demise and his final words to his beloved Mak Soon was truly heart-wrenching. Cha Eun Woo has honed his skills in delivering emotional scenes, complementing his striking visuals with commendable acting.

Despite the frustrating nature of Lee Hyun Woo's character Bo Gyeom's storyline, it's hard not to empathize with the character, and Hyun Woo excelled at conveying tragic emotions. The struggle of fighting for a loved one only to lose them abruptly is a deeply moving narrative, and Hyun Woo brought this heartbreak to life through his emotional performance.

Regarding the side characters, everyone played their roles well, with a special mention to Kim Yi Kyung, who portrayed the stoic and cold Ji Ah, and Cho Young, whose character showcased a heart of gold, willingly sacrificing herself for her friend. Both actors did an amazing job of bringing their characters to life. As we approach the finale next week, it will be intriguing to see how the show concludes and ties up all the storylines.

