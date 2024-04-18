The Space Battleship Yamato remake anime series has released a second teaser trailer for The Black Invasion, the first chapter of its latest installment, Be Forever Yamato REBEL 3199. The 30-second clip, first aired during the first episode of the series, Space Battleship Yamato 2202: Warriors of Love, and later streamed on YouTube EMOTION Label Channel, will be released in Japan on April 19.

The official website for Yamato yo Towa ni: Rebel 3199, the next project in the Space Battleship Yamato remakes, has released a teaser trailer for the first film, Kuro no Shinryaku. The teaser previews Grand Rebirth, a mysterious giant object on Earth's path, and an ominous message ordering the Yamato crew to reassemble. The anime will premiere in seven films starting on July 19.

The new cast members joining the new films include:

Makoto Furukawa as Alphon

Shun Horie as Isidore

Takuya Eguchi as Lambell

Yūto Uemura as Takeshi Ageha

Kōsuke Toriumi as Seiya Kitano

Naomichi Yamato is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui supervising and writing the script. Hideki Oka is co-writing the script, and Nobuteru Yuki is returning as character designer. Mechanical designs are by Junichirō Tamamori, Mika Akitaka, and Yasushi Ishizu. Hiroyuki Goto is the CG producer, and Shōsuke Uechi is the CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director.

Late producer Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, while his son Shōji Nishizaki serves as chief production and copyright supervisor. Akira Miyagawa is returning to compose the music, alongside Shu Kanematsu. His late father, Hiroshi Miyagawa, is also credited for the original Space Battleship Yamato composition.

Fukui previously stated in a previous talk event that, "Of course, Garman Garmillas will appear" in the new anime, referring to the Garmillas remnant empire seen in Space Battleship Yamato III and Final Yamato. He also confirmed that the project will be 26 episodes long. Fukui later stated that the story will start in the year 2207, despite the film's title. He clarified that the story will not immediately warp to 3199.

A brief about Be Forever Yamato REBEL 3199

Be Forever Yamato: REBEL 3199 also known as Star Blazers REBEL 3199, is an upcoming 26 episodes long anime series and the direct sequel of Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage. The series was announced in the last scene of 2205's second movie Part 2: Stasha.

The anime's official website describes its story:

"The year is 2207 A.D. Two years have passed since the disappearance of Gamilas and Iskandar. Suddenly, a mysterious giant object, 'Grand Reverse,' appeared in the solar system. Despite the best efforts of the Earth Defense Forces, 'Grand Reverse' easily broke through multiple layers of defenses and descended into the Earth's new capital city. Swarms of descending soldiers appeared without a sound.

Multi-legged tanks landing. In the blink of an eye, the capital was overrun. Is there no way for the Earth to resist? At that moment, the crew of the old Yamato fleet receives a top-secret order. 'Rally to Yamato!' Then a mysterious singing voice is heard. A mysterious man mutters, 'I'm back.' What is the invader's surprising identity? With the fate of mankind at stake, the voyage of the Space Battleship Yamato now begins into a time and space never before explored.

The drama side is also more and more fulfilling. Mori Yuki is captured by enemy officer Alfon, and Kodai Susumu is unable to escape from his remorse - their love is put to the test of separation. Furthermore, Starsha's orphan Sasha will also be heavily involved. A fierce battle full of tension develops as all the characters act with their own will, and the meaning of that battle is once again questioned..."

