Vampire Dormitory Episode 3: Release Date, How To Watch, Expected Plot And More

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 is set to premiere on April 21, 2024, at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time on Japanese TV channels AT-X and Tokyo MX. The international fans can stream it on Crunchyroll. The previous episode featured Mito's first day at Hijirigaoka Boys' Academy, where she met new students unaware of Ruka's vampire nature and crossed paths with Ren, who wanted to know why Mito stayed with him.

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 release date and where to watch

Vampire Dormitory episode 3 will be released at 11:30 pm JST on April 21, 2024. The timings would vary according to the different timezones, some of which are as follows:

Pacific Daylight Time Sunday April 21, 2024 - 7:30 am

Eastern Daylight Time Sunday April 21, 2024 - 10:30 am

British Summer Time Sunday April 21, 2024 - 3:30 pm

Central European Summer Time Sunday April 21, 2024 - 4:30 pm

Indian Standard Time Sunday April 21, 2024 - 8:00 pm

Philippine Time Sunday April 21, 2024 - 10:30 pm

Japanese Standard Time Sunday April 21, 2024 - 11:30 pm

Australian Central Time Monday April 22, 2024 - 12:00 am

ALSO READ: A Girl & Her Guard Dog Manga Hiatus Update: Break to Extend Amid Author's Poor Health

Crunchyroll is streaming episode 3 of the anime series, Vampire Dormitory, 30 minutes after its Japan release, with English subtitles, as no other streaming service has announced its airing yet.

The synopsis of the anime states, "Mito Yamamoto is a beautiful man, so much so that women swarm the restaurant he works at daily. When the restaurant owner decides that he has had enough, he fires Mito, leaving him unemployed and with no place to call home.

Soon after, Mito happens upon a cafe and receives a cut on the hand from broken glass. A strange man named Ruka Saotome takes Mito aside to presumably tend to the injury, but instead, he licks away Mito's blood, remarking that it tastes disgusting before asking Mito to leave. Later that night, Mito accidentally slips off the roof of a building and is caught by Ruka, who reveals himself to be a vampire.

Ruka explains that a man's blood tastes disgusting, and the blood of someone unloved has an even worse flavor. However, Ruka cannot drink from girls, so he has been looking for a beautiful boy to become his thrall. He proposes that Mito fill this role and that he allow Ruka's affections to "ripen" his blood. Mito accepts and begins living with Ruka in the Hijirigaoka Boys' Academy dormitory. However, there is just one problem in all this: Mito is actually a girl!"

Episode 2 recap and what to expect from episode 3

In Vampire Dormitory episode 2, Mito wakes up in Ruka's bedroom and screams, but Ruka doesn't pay attention and sucks her blood. Komori gives Mito her uniform for Hijirigaoka Boys' Academy. Mito finds Ren interesting and they stare at each other for a while. Ruka introduces her to his part-time workplace cafe, where most of her class' students work, offering her quick money.

Takara was very open and offered her help whereas Juri gave Mito the cold shoulder. Mito and Juri later crossed paths and the latter asked the former what she was planning. Mito moved abruptly, which caused a pot to fall on her, but Ruka made a sudden entry and saved her. Later that day, Juri apologized and Mito met Ren.

Their first meeting wasn't the best, but they got to know each other. Later, during judo training, Ren saw a bite mark on Mito's neck and took her outside, asking her why she was with a vampire like Ruka. He branded vampires dead, which caused Mito to call back to him. She later apologized and Ren also followed suit, claiming to protect her from danger. Ruka stood behind them and listened to everything.

The title for Vampire Dormitory episode 3 hasn't been unveiled yet, which could be a recurring trend this season. But the next episode could see Ruka and Mito closing their distance even more, and Ruka coming closer to the reality of Mito as a girl.

The second episode seemed more like an episode because it followed Mito interacting with more people instead of just Ruka. With Ren now interested in Mito's life with Ruka, fans can expect good things from future episodes.

