Chainsaw Man Chapter 164: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

Chainsaw Man returns with Chapter 164! In the previous chapter, Denji finally awakened from his coma, thanks to Asa and Fami's intervention. Yet, his nightmare rages on, leaving fans eager for what's next. Here's when the chapter releases, what to expect, and more.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164: Release date and where to read

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 1, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release on Tuesday, April 30 for most international fans. Keep in mind, however, that release times may vary depending on your region. Fans can read the chapter on official platforms like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and the Shonen Jump+ app. While Viz Media and MANGA Plus offer free access, the Shonen Jump+ app requires a paid subscription.

Expected plot in Chainsaw Man Chapter 164

Chainsaw Man Chapter 164 will most likely start with Denji receiving or already having received an update on recent events since his awakening. This news is expected to provide some insight into the state of Japan, Public Safety, and the world at large. As Denji processes this information, the chapter will likely shift towards establishing his next course of action.

Denji’s primary objective will likely be locating Control Devil Nayuta. However, Famine Devil Fami has captured Nayuta with intention of using her as a bargaining chip to coerce Denji into complying with her agenda. This setup sets an intense and consequential confrontation between the two in Chainsaw Man Chapter 164, just as Denji navigates through the complexities of his newfound reality.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 recap

Titled Dream Balls, Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 opens with Haruka Iseumi casually flipping through television channels, disinterested in the mundane sitcoms and news reports of a financial government scandal involving Devils. However, his attention is piqued by a talk show discussing an alleged love affair involving a news reporter/idol, a topic that seemingly captivates him. Ironically, he remarks that this gossip is the only thing receiving attention in the media, oblivious to the larger issues plaguing Japan and the world.

Expressing disbelief at the lack of coverage of their actions at the Tokyo Devil Detention Center, Haruka feels as though he's living in a dream. Asa shares her fleeting moment of fame, but Haruka dismisses it, insisting that she's missing the point. Undeterred, Asa asserts her belief that Denji is not Chainsaw Man, just before Denji's awakening from unconsciousness. His immediate concern is for Asa's injured arm, reflecting his caring nature.

Denji's inquiry about his surroundings prompts the others to inform Famine Devil Fami of his awakening. Asa reveals that her arm was severed by Denji's "friend," referring to Yoshida. Denji is puzzled by this in Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 and questions Yoshida's motives, to which Asa provides no clear answer.

Katana then storms into the room, seeking revenge on Denji and challenging him to a fight. Chainsaw Man Chapter 163 concludes with Yoru echoing the sentiment, urging the true Chainsaw Man to awaken from his slumber.

