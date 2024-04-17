Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 3: Release Date, Expected Plot And More

The third episode of the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Anime is set to come out this Sunday, April 21. The anime is based on Negi Haruba’s manga of the same name and focuses on Footsoldier D, who was a part of the villainous army that tried to invade Earth thirteen years ago and lost at the hands of the Divine Dragon Rangers. Now he plans to infiltrate the organization to defeat the Dragon Keepers.

The last episode showed us Footsoldier D (aka Fighter D) enlisting for the Ranger Force exam. He also met Yumeko and Hibiki and learned more about the Divine Keepers that he was trying to defeat. We also saw Footsoldier D take on the appearance of Hibiki to meet the Red Keeper.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 3 release date, streaming details, and more

The Go! Go! Loser Ranger! episode 3 is coming out on April 21, 2024, Sunday, at 4:30 p.m. JST. Due to time differences, the episode will be available in other countries at different times. Here is a list of the episode's release time in some other major time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time (PT) - 21st April, Sunday - 1 a.m.

Eastern Daylight Time (ET) - 21st April, Sunday - 4 a.m.

British Summer Time (BST) - 21st April, Sunday - 8 a.m.

Central European Summer Time (CEST) - 21st April, Sunday - 9 a.m.

Indian Standard Time (IST) - 21st April, Sunday - 1:30 p.m.

Philippine Time (PHT) - 21st April, Sunday - 4 p.m.

Australian Central Time (ACST) - 21st April, Sunday - 5:30 p.m.

In Japan, the episode will first air on TBS and its affiliate channels, and then also be broadcasted on BS-11 and AT-X. The episode will be available to stream in a few countries on Disney+. US fans, on the other hand, will be able to stream the episode on Hulu.

The third episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! will probably focus on the aftermath of Footsoldier F’s death and how it will affect Footsoldier D and influence his need for revenge against the Divine Rangers. The upcoming episode is titled Our Evil Will Bloom, Someday, and will also show us more of Yumeko, who will help Footsoldier D as she is driven by her own motive against the Rangers. She might also explain the Divine Artifacts to D and their functions as Red Keeper killed Footsoldier F with his divine artifact.

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! Episode 2 Recap

The second episode of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! began with Footsoldier D getting fed up with his existence and finally deciding to infiltrate the Rangers after disguising himself as an aspirant to take the enlistment exam. He participates in a running test that determines if candidates are fit to join the force. He later goes to the HQ to find the Dragon Keepers, filled with determination to end them, only to find that they are not there.

However, he does meet Hibiki Sakurama, who asks him to become a ranger in the first episode and is really happy to see him take the exam. Yumeko Suzukira then makes an appearance and tells Hibiki to not be too excited as D is far from his goal of becoming a ranger yet. The trio goes to get lunch together and talk about the Rangers’ achievements. During lunch, he learns that each of the Divine Rangers has their own Garrisons.

Elsewhere, the Divine Rangers go to the Flying Fortress to meet the monsters. They vilify the monsters for breaking their trust and threaten to kill them if they do not cooperate. When Hibiki tells Footsoldier D that he has to deliver a letter to The Red Keeper’s Garrison, the latter takes the appearance of Hibiki and goes there in his place along with Yumeko.

Once in the Red Garrison, he encounters Tokito, whom he mistakes for the Red Keeper, and almost kills him with the knife he hid in his purse. However, Tokito turns out to be Hibiki’s junior. While getting back from the Red Garrison, D finally gets to meet Sosei Akabane, aka the Red Keeper. Afterwards, Yumeko finds out Footsoldier D’s real identity and tells him that she wants them to work together to defeat the Divine Rangers, and assures him that she can help him become strong enough to defeat them. This hints at her secret past with the organization that we might get to see later.

At the end of the episode, we see Footsoldier F fighting against the Divine Rangers all by himself. However, he is killed by the Red Keeper who uses his Divine Artifact, Yamato no Orochi, to defeat him.

